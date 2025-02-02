Hey Sets The Pace In F5000 At SKOPE Classic Saturday

Blenheim’s Michael Hey (McRae GM1) asserted his dominance in today’s F5000 action at the SKOPE Classic, topping the timesheets in qualifying before securing victory in the opening race under the summer skies at Christchurch’s Euromarque Motorsport Park.

Returning for the fourth round of the 2024/2025 SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series, the field featured a mix of those who contested last weekend’s North Island round, those returning after a break, and a few competitors sitting this weekend out.

Following Hey across the line was teammate and Christchurch local Michael Collins, who finished 5.526 seconds behind in the #22 STP McRae GM1. Originally entered in the ex-Graeme Lawrence Lola T332, Collins switched back to his usual car after the team determined it would be the better option for the weekend.

Third place went to Kevin Ingram (Lola T332), just over two seconds behind Collins.

After the race, Hey was quick to credit his team:

“It’s thanks to Mark Collins for all the preparation work on the car, and to Dad as well for the very lucky opportunity to race this car again.”

“We got the cars back from Taupō on Tuesday last week. Mark has done an amazing job getting them ready in such a short time—including the Formula Ford I was supposed to be racing as well—just so I could come down from the top of the South Island to drive here this weekend.”

“I’ve never had a pole position before, so managing the start and getting a few good laps in was my first focus. As the race went on, the rear tyres started getting a bit slippery, and I could see myself slowing down. I knew I had to keep the pace up without pushing too hard—I just had to maintain my position.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Hey led the ten-car field into the first turn and controlled the gap while Ingram, running second, came under pressure from Collins.

Dunedin’s Steve Ross (McRae GM1) had been expected to challenge after qualifying second, but a gear selection failure on the run to turn one saw him struggle for two laps before retiring to save the car for another day.

Fourth place went to Glenn Richards (Lola T332), while Codie Banks (Talon MR1) rounded out the top five.

In the A category, Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A) initially ran ahead of points leader Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) before a moment of distraction cost him position.

“One minute he was in my mirrors, and the next, he was gone—which worried me,” Roberts explained after an off-track excursion.

Karl finished seventh, with Roberts in eighth.

The only non-starter was Bruce Kett (Lola T332), who suffered a mechanical failure in qualifying due to a rear hub issue.

Sunday’s schedule includes a morning handicap eight-lap race, followed by a 12-lap afternoon feature for the Bert Hawthorne Cup.

The post-race prizegiving will also see the presentation of the Stan Redmond Memorial Trophy, awarded to the driver who best embodies Redmond’s legacy of speed, style, and unrelenting passion for F5000 racing.

Supporting the series in its 22nd season is SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Nova Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events. Their commitment ensures that this classic racing series remains a highlight of New Zealand’s motorsport calendar.

For more information on event dates, entry details, and how to follow the series, visit the official website www.f5000.co.nz and follow us on Facebook at F5000 New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

