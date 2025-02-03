Festival Italiano Returns To Newmarket With NZ’s Largest Italian Street Festival

Newmarket, Auckland – Monday 3rd February 2025 – The vibrant spirit of Italy will once again take over Newmarket as the highly anticipated Festival Italiano returns for 2025, culminating in New Zealand's largest Italian street festival on Sunday, 23rd February.

The festival, a much-loved event on Auckland’s events calendar, is made possible thanks to NEWMARKET., under the patronage of the Italian Embassy, and with major sponsors including Westfield, Waitematā Local Board, and Maserati. This year’s celebration will showcase all things Italian, with a week of exciting activations across Newmarket, drawing in locals and visitors alike to indulge in Italian food, culture, and entertainment.

The heart of the festival will come to life on Sunday, 23rd February, where Osborne and Kent Streets, Lumsden Green, and Nuffield Street will be transformed into Italian piazzas (public market places), offering an unforgettable sensory journey. From 11AM to 5PM, attendees will experience the finest Italian food, beverages, and live music, alongside a showcase of stunning Italian cars, art, and more.

With something for everyone, Festival Italiano will bring together renowned New Zealand-based Italian restaurants, cafes, and food vendors including Farina, Baduzzi, Giapo, Pasta & Cuore, JK14 Wines and Newmarket’s 2024 restaurant of the year Arte Della Pasta. They will tantalise taste buds with classic dishes like fresh pasta, pizza, gelato, and an impressive array of antipasti. Savour the rich flavours of Italy, from northern delicacies to the tastes of the south, and explore local vendors offering Italian-inspired crafts, fashion, and lifestyle products. For car enthusiasts, the Italian car showcase will feature luxury and classic vehicles, including Maserati, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and Vespa, giving visitors a chance to admire the engineering marvels that are a hallmark of the "Bel Paese" (beautiful country).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are delighted to bring Festival Italiano back to the streets of Newmarket,” said NEWMARKET. Chief Executive, Mark Knoff-Thomas, “The festival has grown into an incredible celebration of Italian culture, and we’re thrilled to once again showcase what makes Italy so special. There’s something for everyone, from food lovers to car enthusiasts, and many of your favourite Italian restaurants will be on hand to tempt you with their delicious flavours.”

The festival’s week-long activations will also offer a taste of Italy with special events, promotions, and pop-up experiences throughout Newmarket. From cooking demonstrations and wine tastings to fashion shows and art exhibitions, the lead-up to the grand finale will immerse visitors in Italian culture at every turn.

As one of Auckland’s most iconic shopping and dining districts, Newmarket has embraced its role as the perfect home for Festival Italiano, where tradition meets modernity, and Italian charm meets local flair.

For more information on event details and the full schedule of activities, visit https://newmarket.co.nz/festival-italiano/ or follow us on social media @newmarketnz.

© Scoop Media

