Event Wrap: Mickey Thompson NZ Off-Road Grand Prix 2025 – Round 1 Of The CT Civil NZ Off-Road Racing Championship

Auckland, New Zealand – The 2025 Mickey Thompson New Zealand Off-Road Grand Prix lit up Auckland’s Colin Dale Park Off-Road Stadium this past weekend, marking the first round of the CT Civil New Zealand Off-Road Racing Championship. Alongside this prestigious event, the inaugural Dunlop Rally Sprint added an exciting new dimension to the action. Over 60 racers descended on the 1.2km circuit just minutes from Auckland International Airport, with perfect weather conditions contributing to an electrifying day of off-road racing and rally action.

The off-road classes offered a full spectrum of racing, from pint-sized competitors in the Kiwitruck class (aged 6-7) to seasoned pros in the Pro 1 Unlimited Horsepower category. The crowd was treated to non-stop, high-octane racing, where every driver gave their all in the pursuit of glory.

Junior Racing Dominance by Jack Rice

In the junior races, New Zealand Off-Road Racing Champion Jack Rice (Taranaki) put on a show, dominating his rivals in every heat and the feature race. Rice, who faced off with long-time competitors Lachlan McWatt and Zac Rowberry (both from Auckland), displayed a level of skill and control that kept him ahead of the pack throughout the weekend. With this performance, Rice has solidified his position as the favorite to defend his national championship title in 2025.

Carl Ruiterman Sets Lap Record in Ultra4 Turbo Class

In the Ultra4 Turbo class, 2024 national champion Carl Ruiterman once again proved why he's at the top of his game, powering through every heat race with ease and setting a lap record of 56.001 seconds at Colin Dale Park. Ruiterman’s commanding performance left his rivals, including Aaron Rodgers and Dave Templeman, to battle it out for second and third.

In Ultra4 racing, Neil Coutts (NZ2) fought hard against Scott Mitchell and Lance Fox, eventually claiming top honours in his class.

Pro1 Showdown: Daynom Templeman Outduels Tony McCall

In Pro1, the weekend’s standout story came in the feature race. Tony McCall, the pre-race favorite, found himself under pressure from Daynom Templeman, who managed to force a mistake from McCall, ending his race early. Templeman’s strong drive saw him finish at the front, taking the win in a dramatic battle for the top spot.

ThunderTruck Battle: Nick Hall Prevails

In the ThunderTruck class, South Auckland’s Nick Hall and his immaculate ProLite race truck reigned supreme, fending off fierce competition from Lee Bishop, Sean Dickens, and the spectacular Lincoln Whiddett in Mad Mike’s Rumbal Rotary-powered Mazda Race Truck. Hall’s consistency and precision helped him secure another victory in what has become one of the most thrilling categories of the event.

Dunlop Rally Sprint: A New Thrill for Rally Fans

On the other side of the event, the Dunlop Rally Sprint introduced a fresh element to the weekend’s excitement, with rally cars taking on the off-road circuit in head-to-head timed battles. Drivers used their rally expertise to navigate the jumps, hairpins, and tight corners of the 1.2km clay track, offering fans a different kind of spectacle.

Tinopai’s Clint Cunningham emerged as the rally sprint champion, piloting his RCK Contractors Skoda Fabia 4WD to victory with an impressive 5-lap feature time of 4:53. Pakuranga’s Nick Marshall (First Aluminium V6 Ford Lynx 4WD) finished in second with a time of 5:02, while West Auckland’s Steve Cox claimed third in his Audi Quattro with a 5:04 time. In the 2WD category, Te Kauwhata’s Chris Alexander took top honouurs in his Ford MK 1 Cortina.

A Challenging Day for Racers and Spectators Alike

The event took place under a scorching 30°C sun, with the heat taking its toll on both drivers and spectators. The sea breeze from the Manukau Heads provided little relief from the blistering conditions, but the large crowd still enjoyed a fantastic day of racing. With plenty of cold drinks, shade, and ice creams available, everyone found a way to stay cool and enjoy the action at one of Auckland’s premier regional parks.

A huge thank you to the event sponsors, corporate partners, and food vendors for helping to make the day a success. The 2025 Mickey Thompson New Zealand Off-Road Grand Prix has set the bar high for the season ahead, with a thrilling start to the CT Civil New Zealand Off-Road Racing Championship.

Results Summary:

Junior (Kiwitruck Class) : Jack Rice (Taranaki) – Dominant victory in every heat and feature race

: Jack Rice (Taranaki) – Dominant victory in every heat and feature race Ultra4 Turbo Class : Carl Ruiterman – Lap record (56.001 seconds) and dominant performance

: Carl Ruiterman – Lap record (56.001 seconds) and dominant performance Ultra4 Racing : Neil Coutts (NZ2) – First place in Ultra4 racing

: Neil Coutts (NZ2) – First place in Ultra4 racing Pro1 Racing : Daynom Templeman – Feature race win after Tony McCall’s early exit

: Daynom Templeman – Feature race win after Tony McCall’s early exit ThunderTruck Racing : Nick Hall (South Auckland) – Victory in a fierce battle every race

: Nick Hall (South Auckland) – Victory in a fierce battle every race Dunlop Rally Sprint – Overall Results : Clint Cunningham (Tinopai) – Skoda Fabia 4WD Nick Marshall (Pakuranga) – Ford Lynx 4WD Steve Cox (West Auckland) – Audi Quattro First 2WD : Chris Alexander (Te Kauwhata) – Ford MK1 Cortina

:

For more information and highlights, visit the official event website or follow on social media.

