Matatū Rugby Team Embarks On A Journey Through Māori Astronomy At Dark Sky Project

Exploring tātai aroraki (Māori astronomy) and the significance of Aoraki (Mount Cook) and Te Waka o Aoraki (The Canoe of Aoraki), the visit reinforced the team’s deep ties to Te Manahuna (Mackenzie District) and their Ngāi Tahu whakapapa (ancestry). Photo: Supplied

Tekapo, New Zealand – February 3, 2025 - Te Waipounamu based Women’s Super Rugby team, Matatū, has deepened their connection to Te Manahuna (Mackenzie District), with an inspiring visit to leading astrotourism destination, Dark Sky Project.

Dark Sky Project General Manager Victoria Campbell says during their visit, players and coaching staff connected with the region and the cultural narratives associated with their name.

“We were excited to welcome Matatū to Dark Sky Project as they explored tātai aroraki (Māori astronomy) through our interactive experiences,” she says.

“It’s particularly significant that the team visited the Dark Sky Project at Lake Takapō, given the origins of their name and our proximity to Aoraki and Kā Tiritiri o te Moana (the Southern Alps).”

The name Matatū is synonymous with Ngāi Tahu ancestor Aoraki and was gifted to the team by North Canterbury hapū, Ngāi Tūāhuriri.

“Matatū is a powerful name that represents the team’s strength, resilience and aspiration both on and off the field. It reflects their commitment to face challenges and achieve success, which is echoed in their haka, “Tēnei te ruru,” says Victoria Campbell.

Located on the Takapō lakefront, in the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, Dark Sky Project is the largest gold standard International Dark Sky Reserve in the world.

Dark Sky Project, is a joint venture between Ngāi Tahu Tourism and co-founders Graeme Murray and Hide Ozawa. Featuring a state-of-the-art multimedia daytime astronomy experience, an impressive 125 year old Brashear telescope, and many other astronomical offerings, the centre is proudly a home for astronomy and stargazing in the region.

Sarah Munro, Matatū General Manager says Dark Sky Project helped Matatū to explore the significance of Māori astronomy and its role in shaping cultural identity and heritage.

“Our Matatūtanga (team values) focus on connection and unity, and our visit to Dark Sky Project reinforced the importance of representing the whole South Island and that we are privileged to be connected to this beautiful whenua and its rich history.”

Matatū visited Dark Sky Project on Sunday 2 February.

About Matatū

Matatū represents the South Island in the Super Rugby Aupiki competition. The team’s name symbolises their enduring spirit and connection to Aoraki, celebrating the mana of their heritage and their mission to embody unity, legacy, and determination.

About Dark Sky Project

Dark Sky Project is a leading astrotourism destination in Tekapo, dedicated to exploring and sharing the wonders of the universe through a cultural and scientific lens. The Dark Sky Experience delves into the world of tātai aroraki, illuminating the pivotal role Māori astronomy plays in understanding the cosmos.

About Aoraki:

Aoraki is considered an ancestor of Ngāi Tahu whānau and is the largest mountain in Niu Tīreni (New Zealand.

The Ngāi Tahu creation story describes Aoraki and his brothers bringing the great waka, Te Waka o Aoraki, down from the heavens in order to visit their step-mother, Papatūānuku. When attempting to return to the heavens some time later, Aoraki misquoted his karakia and the canoe fell back into the water and turned over onto its side. As the brothers moved on to the back of the overturned canoe they turned to stone, and they remain there today as the principal mountains in the Kā Tiritiri o te Moana (Southern Alps), with Aoraki being the highest. It is for this reason that Ngāi Tahu knows the South Island as ‘Te Waka o Aoraki’

