Gore’s Country Music Honours Welcome Entries For The 2025 MLT Songwriting Award

Each year, hundreds of songwriters put their hat in the ring for the MLT Songwriting Award; a competition that celebrates the craft of songwriting at Gore’s Country Music Honours. Past winners and finalists include Kerryn Fields, Tami Neilson, Barry Saunders and 2024 Winner; Mel Parsons. Entries are now open, closing March 15 2025.

Songwriters can enter any unreleased track, recorded as a solo vocal performance (exceptions made for duets) and may accompany their song with a maximum of one instrument. The Mataura Licensing Trust (MLT) have been longtime partners in the Songwriting Award, sponsoring cash prizes to the Winner ($2500) and Runner Up ($500) to support their songwriting future.

Finalists will perform their song live at the Honours on Friday May 23rd 2025 to kick of Bayleys Tussock Country; a 10 day country music festival featuring over 60 events for all ages. Delivered by the NZ Songwriters Trust, the Country Music Honours also include the presentation of the APRA Best Country Song and a performance from a special guest artist performance (to be announced in March 2025).

The Country Honours team also welcome applications to their 1-day Songwriter’s Retreat which will be held at the Hokonui Rūnanga on Sat May 24th. Applications are free to submit and successful applicants will have the chance to write with others in the country music community in a fun, low pressure environment curated by an experienced songwriter (to be announced).

To enter, buy tickets to the Honours or apply for the Songwriter’s Retreat, head to: https://countrymusichonours.co.nz/

