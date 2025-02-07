Vibrant Electro-pop Artists Skram Drop Infectious Banger ‘Purrple’

Sensationally bold and theatrical Aōtearoa pop-rock group SKRAM unveil their latest project with ‘PURRPLE’, a radiant radio anthem celebrating gender fluidity, queer masking, and the broad, open-ended nature of identity.

A dynamic, innovative electro-pop track that merges magnetic production, poetic lyrics, and unapologetic self-expression into a transformative artistic experience, ‘Purrple’ is the scone single off the Pōneke band’s upcoming new album, following hot on the heels of last December’s blistering pop-rock gem ‘Heroes’.

Written by Henry Ashby, Felix Nesbitt and Dylan Jennings of Skram, ‘Purrple’ was recorded at The Lab Studios with Greg Haver producing, Scott Seabright engineering, mixed by Clint Murphy and mastered at Sterling Studios by Ryan Smith.

‘Purrple’ combines Havers’ ethereal production and Ashby’s dynamic vocal performance with a soundscape punctuated by metronomic beats and meticulously bright synths, inviting the listener into a space of self-discovery and empowerment. Amplifying themes of inclusivity and transformation, at its heart ‘Purrple’ is a celebration of living authentically in the spaces between definitions. It embraces the joy and power of reshaping perceptions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Skram’s lively and flamboyant frontperson Henry Ashby says: “‘Purrple’ is the colour of transition, of living in the in-between. With ‘Purrple’ I wanted to explore masking – presenting different facets of yourself and reclaiming every version of who you are. It’s a love letter to fluidity and to everyone still discovering their identity.”

With a combination of emphatic vocals, dynamic rhythms and memorable melodies, Skram builds an energetic, crowd-pleasing energy to the stage and their music. Think Queen’s grandeur, Coldplay’s anthemic vibes, and the playfulness of Harry Styles – all wrapped up in a performance that’s unapologetically inclusive, bursting with love, and embodying an ethos that’s all about taking care of each other.

Skram has their first #1 hit single with their 2024 release ‘Serendripity’ exploding onto the Aotearoa hot 20 Singles Chart, and their debut album Walk Into The Sun received widespread praise.

Since then Skram have been fast garnering a solid live reputation and are about to wrap up a massive summer of headline and festival shows both here and in Australia with an energising and uplifting live show at Auckland’s Tuning Fork tonight!

With a myriad of new music releases set to drop ahead of their upcoming sophomore album release later this year, Skram is the band to look out for in 2025.

© Scoop Media

