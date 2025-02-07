Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Album Out NOW

(Photo/Devin Oktar Yalkin)

Sharon Van Etten “is going all-in with her band, the Attachment Theory” (Rolling Stone). Their new album, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, is out today via Jagjaguar, and tonight, they appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing 'Southern Life (What It Must Be Like).' The song has been praised by Stereogum as “a heavy, churning synth-rock jam” and a “ripping rock track” by FLOOD.

This is the first album Sharon has ever written and recorded with her band — Jorge Balbi (drums, machines), Devra Hoff (bass, vocals), and Teeny Lieberson (synth, piano, guitar, vocals) — allowing her the freedom that comes by letting go. The themes are timeless, classic Sharon as she explores what it means to be simply human, but the sounds are new, wholly realized and sharp as glass.

They recorded with producer Marta Salogni at Eurythmics’ former studio, The Church, a perfect match for the band’s mystical mix of electronics and analog textures. As Billboard aptly described the sound, “Chilled, angular ‘80s-style synth and sharp, punchy drums offset the warmth of Van Etten’s crystalline and lissome vocals, and when they meet at a song’s crescendo — as they do on 'Live Forever' and ‘Afterlife'— it’s a real headrush.”

