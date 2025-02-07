New Look Superbike Championship Series Kicks Off In The South

All roads lead South this week for the long-awaited start of the 2025 Star Insure New Zealand Superbike Championship.

The southern swing of the new-look, four-round championship series begins at Teretonga, in Invercargill, this weekend when the country’s leading riders roll out for round one at the Burt Munro Challenge.

Round two – the Timaru Grand Prix event – follows the following Friday and Saturday (February 14-15) a few hours further north at Levels.

Riders and teams then get to recharge before the final two rounds – MotoFest at Hampton Downs (March 8-9) and MotoMania at Taupo (March 15-16).

Heading the charge in the Superbike class is Mitch Rees, the Honda rider coming into the championship after a dominant run in the December Suzuki Series.

However, Rees can expect his father Tony to do him no favours. The 57-year-old multi-champion is a legend of New Zealand racing and still knows how to win.

Other riders to watch are the Yamaha duo of former champion Al Hoogenboezem and Dale Finch, while BMW rider Rogan Chandler is quickly adapting to his move up to superbikes.

Yamaha rider and former champion Jake Lewis is back looking for a second Supersport 600 title in what is expected to be a closely fought fight. He will be fending off the likes of Luca Durning, Karl Hooper and Seth Devereux.

There will be an intriguing battle in the ProTwins class where the hugely experienced Avalon Lewis and her young protege Billee Fuller begin their build-up to their Women’s World Championship campaign later this year.

If any class is likely to throw out some surprises it’s the hotly contested Supersport 300 category.

Take your pick from young chargers Tyler King, Hamish Simpson, Cameron Leslie, Logan Rowell, Jethro Bowman Nixon Frost and Hunter Charlett. But never discount the wily many times New Zealand champion Dennis Charlett.

A strong sidecar field has travelled South. Barry Smith and Stu Dawe head the F1 class, Tracey Bryan and Kendal Dunlop the F2 category.

While the prestigious Burt Munro Challenge is run by the Southland Motorcycle Club, the series moves into a new era with a new overall promoter, Mike Marsden.

The experienced Marsden has secured a three-year agreement with Motorcycling New Zealand.

Marsden’s Capture Events company is promoting the Levels round, while the two northern rounds are underwritten by the Tony Quinn Organisation, which owns the two circuits.

“This year is a first step in our three-year plan,” Marsden says.

“A three-year calendar delivers surety and gives everyone involved the opportunity to plan ahead and drive positive outcomes.”

“It also helps us to ensure the commercial viability and growth of the championship.”

Marsden regards the Burt Munro Challenge, and the now well-established Hampton Downs’ MotoFest as cornerstone events of the series and aims to build the profiles of the Timaru and Taupo events.

Key to the future is the introduction and support of commercial partners, he says.

“Star Insure have been with us since the beginning of MotoFest and a thank-you now to the team at Whites Powersports who have introduced Bridgestone this year as a presenting partner.”

Also on board for the series are Bartercard, Alpinestars, Putoline and the Cyclespot Group.

© Scoop Media

