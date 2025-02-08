Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Allan Back On Form And Pole Position

Saturday, 8 February 2025, 4:44 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

A fine performance by Hugo Allan secured pole position at Highlands. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

After a solid two days of testing and set up work, Allan and his CareVets iMac Racing team put the finished product to work early in the twenty-minute session and within two flying laps Hugo had set a benchmark lap time of 1 minute 50.263 seconds.

It proved too good for any of the rest of the 25-car field to match. Nearest challenger – and championship leader – Hayden Bakkerus, was just under two tenths behind. It was a big margin in a field where the top twenty cars were covered, once again, by just over a second.

“I love this place and the team had done a great job in finding a few extra tenths over the past couple of days,” said a delighted Hugo afterwards.

“I wasn’t any more committed than I would be normally, and the car did everything we had set it up for. The tyres were strong, and the lap was clean.”

A top ten – which promises to provide some fantastic racing in the afternoon’s first race, includes all of the major contenders for championship honours and race winners from the first three rounds.

Australian Lachlan Evennett and Chris White are on the second row, with Josh Bethune and Cormac Murphy on row three. Behind them is Justin Allen in seventh and Mason Potter in eighth. Cooper Barnes starts ninth and Emerson Vincent, a winner at the first round at Taupo, completes the top ten.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Simon Hunter is top Master Class runner starting 13th, a remarkable performance after a busy week when his team effectively built a new race car which only ran for the first time on Wednesday evening.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 4 Highlands - Qualifying

117Hugo AllanCareVets Racing
220Hayden BakkerusMackenzie Motorsport
324Lachlan EvennettAction Motorsport
488Chris WhiteJames Marshall Motorsport
532Josh BethuneRight Karts by M2 Competition
681Cormac MurphyRace Lab Academy
799Justin AllenSyndicate Motorsport
847Mason PotterSyndicate Motorsport
9186Cooper BarnesRight Karts by M2 Competition
1030Emerson VincentAction Motorsport
1137Jett MurrayAction Motorsport
1233Caleb ByersJames Marshall Motorsport
1342Simon HunterRace Lab Academy
1434Raymond MallinAction Motorsport
1535Hayden LinesRight Karts by M2 Competition
1690Zach BlincoeMackenzie Motorsport
17222Arthur BroughanMackenzie Motorsport
18888Blake KnowlesJames Marshall Motorsport
1910Ajay GiddyMackenzie Motorsport
2055Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM Racing
2111Will MortoniMac Engineering
2273Harry TownshendMackenzie Motorsport
235Dion PittRace Lab Academy
248Thomas MallardRace Lab Academy
2543Cameron HillRight Karts by M2 Competition

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 