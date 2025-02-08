Allan Back On Form And Pole Position

A fine performance by Hugo Allan secured pole position at Highlands. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

After a solid two days of testing and set up work, Allan and his CareVets iMac Racing team put the finished product to work early in the twenty-minute session and within two flying laps Hugo had set a benchmark lap time of 1 minute 50.263 seconds.

It proved too good for any of the rest of the 25-car field to match. Nearest challenger – and championship leader – Hayden Bakkerus, was just under two tenths behind. It was a big margin in a field where the top twenty cars were covered, once again, by just over a second.

“I love this place and the team had done a great job in finding a few extra tenths over the past couple of days,” said a delighted Hugo afterwards.

“I wasn’t any more committed than I would be normally, and the car did everything we had set it up for. The tyres were strong, and the lap was clean.”

A top ten – which promises to provide some fantastic racing in the afternoon’s first race, includes all of the major contenders for championship honours and race winners from the first three rounds.

Australian Lachlan Evennett and Chris White are on the second row, with Josh Bethune and Cormac Murphy on row three. Behind them is Justin Allen in seventh and Mason Potter in eighth. Cooper Barnes starts ninth and Emerson Vincent, a winner at the first round at Taupo, completes the top ten.

Simon Hunter is top Master Class runner starting 13th, a remarkable performance after a busy week when his team effectively built a new race car which only ran for the first time on Wednesday evening.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 4 Highlands - Qualifying

1 17 Hugo Allan CareVets Racing 2 20 Hayden Bakkerus Mackenzie Motorsport 3 24 Lachlan Evennett Action Motorsport 4 88 Chris White James Marshall Motorsport 5 32 Josh Bethune Right Karts by M2 Competition 6 81 Cormac Murphy Race Lab Academy 7 99 Justin Allen Syndicate Motorsport 8 47 Mason Potter Syndicate Motorsport 9 186 Cooper Barnes Right Karts by M2 Competition 10 30 Emerson Vincent Action Motorsport 11 37 Jett Murray Action Motorsport 12 33 Caleb Byers James Marshall Motorsport 13 42 Simon Hunter Race Lab Academy 14 34 Raymond Mallin Action Motorsport 15 35 Hayden Lines Right Karts by M2 Competition 16 90 Zach Blincoe Mackenzie Motorsport 17 222 Arthur Broughan Mackenzie Motorsport 18 888 Blake Knowles James Marshall Motorsport 19 10 Ajay Giddy Mackenzie Motorsport 20 55 Christina Orr-West Dayle ITM Racing 21 11 Will Morton iMac Engineering 22 73 Harry Townshend Mackenzie Motorsport 23 5 Dion Pitt Race Lab Academy 24 8 Thomas Mallard Race Lab Academy 25 43 Cameron Hill Right Karts by M2 Competition

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

