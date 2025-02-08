Allan Back On Form And Pole Position
After a solid two days of testing and set up work, Allan and his CareVets iMac Racing team put the finished product to work early in the twenty-minute session and within two flying laps Hugo had set a benchmark lap time of 1 minute 50.263 seconds.
It proved too good for any of the rest of the 25-car field to match. Nearest challenger – and championship leader – Hayden Bakkerus, was just under two tenths behind. It was a big margin in a field where the top twenty cars were covered, once again, by just over a second.
“I love this place and the team had done a great job in finding a few extra tenths over the past couple of days,” said a delighted Hugo afterwards.
“I wasn’t any more committed than I would be normally, and the car did everything we had set it up for. The tyres were strong, and the lap was clean.”
A top ten – which promises to provide some fantastic racing in the afternoon’s first race, includes all of the major contenders for championship honours and race winners from the first three rounds.
Australian Lachlan Evennett and Chris White are on the second row, with Josh Bethune and Cormac Murphy on row three. Behind them is Justin Allen in seventh and Mason Potter in eighth. Cooper Barnes starts ninth and Emerson Vincent, a winner at the first round at Taupo, completes the top ten.
Simon Hunter is top Master Class runner starting 13th, a remarkable performance after a busy week when his team effectively built a new race car which only ran for the first time on Wednesday evening.
2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 4 Highlands - Qualifying
|1
|17
|Hugo Allan
|CareVets Racing
|2
|20
|Hayden Bakkerus
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|3
|24
|Lachlan Evennett
|Action Motorsport
|4
|88
|Chris White
|James Marshall Motorsport
|5
|32
|Josh Bethune
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|6
|81
|Cormac Murphy
|Race Lab Academy
|7
|99
|Justin Allen
|Syndicate Motorsport
|8
|47
|Mason Potter
|Syndicate Motorsport
|9
|186
|Cooper Barnes
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|10
|30
|Emerson Vincent
|Action Motorsport
|11
|37
|Jett Murray
|Action Motorsport
|12
|33
|Caleb Byers
|James Marshall Motorsport
|13
|42
|Simon Hunter
|Race Lab Academy
|14
|34
|Raymond Mallin
|Action Motorsport
|15
|35
|Hayden Lines
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
|16
|90
|Zach Blincoe
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|17
|222
|Arthur Broughan
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|18
|888
|Blake Knowles
|James Marshall Motorsport
|19
|10
|Ajay Giddy
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|20
|55
|Christina Orr-West
|Dayle ITM Racing
|21
|11
|Will Morton
|iMac Engineering
|22
|73
|Harry Townshend
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|23
|5
|Dion Pitt
|Race Lab Academy
|24
|8
|Thomas Mallard
|Race Lab Academy
|25
|43
|Cameron Hill
|Right Karts by M2 Competition
2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship
Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park
Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)
Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill
Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix
Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)
Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars