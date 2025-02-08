Allan Resists The Pressure To Win

Hugo Allan took his first win on the road in the Bridgestone GR86 Championship. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

Starting from pole position he and championship leader Hayden Bakkerus were side-by-side until the first corner and part of the way through it, but it was Allan who emerged in front.

Hayden was never far behind for the entire eight lap race, but there was nothing he could do about Allan, who stretched his lead from the field and didn’t put a foot wrong.

“It’s nice to take that first proper win, it’s such a complicated racetrack that it’s nice to know we have some good speed here,” said Allan afterwards, the winning margin over Bakkerus just two seconds.

“You have to get everything right and we seem to be doing that at the moment. It is very satisfying to be back where we belong, especially after a bad round last weekend at Teretonga. It’s fair to say though, I always look forward to a round at Highlands.

“Hayden wasn’t going to back out at the start, and neither was I. It was cool heading into turn one. We bumped doors a bit but it was very fair racing.”

Bakkerus had a good enough race in second place and maintained his championship lead, while Chris White came from fourth on the grid to take the final step on the podium after Lachlan Evennett had fallen back from that challenge and into the clutches of the battle for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth behind.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

That battle was a feature of the race and had included Josh Bethune before contact sent Josh into a half spin and down the order. That also sent Justin Allen to the back of the field – a blow to his championship hopes.

The finishing order behind the top three would end up being Evennett in fourth. Behind him a fired-up Cormac Murphy took fifth for his best result of the championship so far, two seconds up the road from Australians Cooper Barnes and Jett Murray, with Zach Blincoe in eighth after a fine drive from sixteenth n the grid, Simon Hunter ninth and top Master and a recovering Bethune in tenth.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 4 Highlands – Race 1

1 17 Hugo Allan CareVets Racing 2 20 Hayden Bakkerus Mackenzie Motorsport 3 88 Chris White James Marshall Motorsport 4 24 Lachlan Evennett Action Motorsport 5 81 Cormac Murphy Race Lab Academy 6 186 Cooper Barnes Right Karts by M2 Competition 7 37 Jett Murray Action Motorsport 8 90 Zach Blincoe Mackenzie Motorsport 9 42 Simon Hunter Race Lab Academy 10 32 Josh Bethune Right Karts by M2 Competition 10 30 Emerson Vincent Action Motorsport 11 33 Caleb Byers James Marshall Motorsport 12 222 Arthur Broughan Mackenzie Motorsport 13 47 Mason Potter Syndicate Motorsport 14 34 Raymond Mallin Action Motorsport 15 55 Christina Orr-West Dayle ITM Racing 16 73 Harry Townshend Mackenzie Motorsport 17 11 Will Morton iMac Engineering 18 5 Dion Pitt Race Lab Academy 19 43 Cameron Hill Right Karts by M2 Competition 20 8 Thomas Mallard Race Lab Academy 21 35 Hayden Lines Right Karts by M2 Competition 22 888 Blake Knowles James Marshall Motorsport 23 99 Justin Allen Syndicate Motorsport 24 10 Ajay Giddy Mackenzie Motorsport

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

