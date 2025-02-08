Bull Fighter Heuzenroeder Wins – But Lindblad Secures Title

Heuzenroeder leads champion Arvid Lindblad. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

A great start by the youngster – who will race GB3 this year as his single seater career blossoms – set him up with a clear road ahead and he never looked back, soundly beating Red Bull’s Arvid Lindblad by more than three seconds. Supercars champion Broc Feeney and his Triple Eight team mate Will brown had no answer to the new Aussie on the block, finishing tenth and eleventh.

“It’s been a long time coming,” smiled Heuzenroeder after his win. “I think looking back I could have won that first race of the season and since then we’ve just been working hard to try and get faster and move more towards the front and get to the top step. I knew from qualifying this morning I had the pace.

“It’s my first time around here and I love exploring new tracks. I like the track, it’s a very good track and it’s lots of fun and it obviously suits my style.”

Lindblad put the title beyond reach by soundly beating nearest rivals Nikita Johnson and Zack Scoular with . It was mission accomplished for the 17 year old Brit, arguably one of the New Zealand series’ greatest ever champions.

He secured the 18 Super Licence points that Red Bull driver supremo Dr Helmut Marko had requested of him and the pathway is clear should he need to be deployed in F1 during 2025. Receiving the Chris Amon Trophy as champion was a memorable moment for one of F1’s future stars.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I’m definitely relieved,” he said. “I knew after Teretonga I was in a very good position and effectively had one hand on the trophy, so it was more about finishing the races here and I’m very glad to have it wrapped up today.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow and having some fun.”

Heuzenroeder got the jump on Lindblad in a frantic start that was three wide approaching turn one, with extra congestion caused by a very cautious getaway from Broc Feeney further back that dropped him to 11th. The field quickly settled down for the long 18 lap race around the 4.1km track and it wasn’t long before the leading two drive clear of the field.

Up front Patrick stretched his own lead over Arvid to three quarters of a second inside three laps, but the Red Bull Junior was easily keeping him in his sights and settled in half a second behind.

With nobody taking any unnecessary risks in the early stages of the GP weekend the race quickly turned into a high speed train with Heuzenroeder and Lindblad out front, followed by Shin and Brown.

Behind them there was a three-car group of M2 Competition’s Matias Zagazeta, Kiwi Zack Scoular and the ever-improving Shawn Rashid. Slightly further back were Nicholas Monteiro, Sebastian Manson and Nikita Johnson. And that’s how they filed through the half way – nine lap – mark.

Attention, however, turned to Lindblad on lap 11 as he fell sharply back towards the Shin and Brown battle. That was all Heuzenroeder needed to extend his lead and the win was his.

There was more to come in this race, however, and Lindblad continued to slow, so much so that it looked like he had some other form of issue. Initially, it looked like Shin was experiencing the same problem but with Brown on his tail they quickly caught Arvid ahead.

At the end of the penultimate lap Lindblad slowed suddenly again and this gave Shin and Brown the opportunity they had been waiting for. Lindblad somehow survived to take second and the title but Brown damaged the front wing and fell down to a disappointed eleventh.

Behind the top three Matias Zagazeta led the charge, ahead of Rookie champion Zack Scoular – first of the Kiwis, Shawn Rashid, Nicholas Monteiro, Nikita Johnson, Sebastian Manson and Feeney. For Broc – possibly running a heavier fuel load – the race was a test session for the Grand Prix, which he will start in pole position.

Feeney’s team – mtec Motorsport – had a dream start to the Grand Prix weekend. Pole position for both today’s first race and the Grand Prix, Heuzenroeder’s debut win and five drivers in the top ten in Race 1.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Round 5 – Highlands - Race 1

1 5 Patrick Heuzenroeder mtec Motorsport AUS 2 4 Arvid Lindblad M2 Competition GBR 3 23 Michael Shin M2 Competition KOR 4 8 Matias Zagazeta M2 Competition PER 5 3 Zack Scoular mtec Motorsport NZL 6 32 Shawn Rashid mtec Motorsport USA 7 9 Nicholas Monteiro mtec Motorsport BRA 8 17 Nikita Johnson M2 Competition USA 9 69 Sebastian Manson M2 Competition NZL 10 93 Broc Feeney mtec Motorsport AUS 11 87 Will Brown Giles Motorsport AUS 12 22 Jett Bowling Kiwi Motorsport USA 13 77 Enzo Yeh M2 Competition TPE 14 15 Nicolas Stati Kiwi Motorsport AUS 15 88 James Lawley Kiwi Motorsport CA 16 41 Alex Crosbie Giles Motorsport NZ 17 13 Barrett Wolfe Giles Motorsport USA

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 – 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 – 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 – 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

