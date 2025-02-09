Back-to-back Bethune Arrives In Championship Hunt

Josh Bethune made it two from two at Highlands today. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

Starting from pole position, the Right Karts by M2 Competition driver made a clean getaway and led into the first turn with championship leader Hayden Bakkerus and Hugo Allan behind. He quickly established a crucial early lead and despite not breaking away from the chasing pack behind him, he had built enough of a lead to take control.

As the race progressed, the leading five of Josh, Hayden, Hugo, Cooper Barnes and Chris White – also shaping up to be a championship contender – pulled away from the pack. Bethune though, had it all covered and raced away to win number two. In the process he leapfrogged Justin Allen for fourth in the championship points table, just a point behind third-placed Chris White.

“It’s been a good day,” he said after the gruelling 12-lapper. “And it’s great to bounce back after Teretonga. “I have to pay credit to the boys; the competition has been great and it’s been a ripper day.”

His two wins though, weren’t enough to prevent Hayden Bakkerus winning the round and increasing his championship lead marginally over Allan in second.

Behind the top five, Zach Blincoe led the chase ahead of Simon Hunter and Lachlan Evennett and further back from them, the fans at Highlands were treated to a spectacular battle in the lower midfield with more than ten cars dicing nose to tail for much of the race. The high-speed train started at Arthur Broughan and included Dion Pitt, Harry Townshend, Hayden Lines, Blake Knowles, Emerson Vincent, Caleb Byers, Mason Potter, Christina Orr-West, Ray Mallin, Will Morton, Ajay Giddy and Cameron Hill. Unfortunately, it ended in a large dust up – quite literally – at the final hairpin and after the dust cleared, the major beneficiaries were Byers, Mallin, Morton and Potter.

Justin Allen had a bizarre race too. Something – driver or mechanical gremlin - put the car into limp mode on the first lap and Allen had to turn the car off and restart it. After that, he was flying. The Crème Insurance car – usually pedalled by Thomas Mallard but loaned to title contender Allen after his NAPA car was damaged on Saturday - was lapping as quick as the leaders. Justin hauled back a huge deficit to find himself scrapping in what was left of the midfield battle pack. He would come home 14th. It was quite a performance and meant he only dropped one place – to Bethune – in the championship points.

After a breathless race, it was Bethune from Bakkerus, Allan, Barnes and White before a gap to Blincoe, a relieved Simon Hunter, Lachlan Evennett in his final race in the championship this season, Cormac Murphy and Australian Jett Murray. Murray had a solid weekend with a seventh, fifth and tenth place finish to give him seventh for the round.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 4 Highlands – Race 3

1 32 Josh Bethune Right Karts by M2 Competition 2 20 Hayden Bakkerus Mackenzie Motorsport 3 17 Hugo Allan CareVets Racing 4 186 Cooper Barnes Right Karts by M2 Competition 5 88 Chris White James Marshall Motorsport 6 90 Zach Blincoe Mackenzie Motorsport 7 42 Simon Hunter Race Lab Academy 8 24 Lachlan Evennett Action Motorsport 9 81 Cormac Murphy Race Lab Academy 10 37 Jett Murray Action Motorsport 11 34 Raymond Mallin Action Motorsport 12 55 Christina Orr-West Dayle ITM Racing 13 10 Ajay Giddy Mackenzie Motorsport 14 99 Justin Allen Syndicate Motorsport 15 43 Cameron Hill Right Karts by M2 Competition 16 73 Harry Townshend Mackenzie Motorsport 17 47 Mason Potter Syndicate Motorsport 18 888 Blake Knowles James Marshall Motorsport 19 35 Hayden Lines Right Karts by M2 Competition 20 33 Caleb Byers James Marshall Motorsport 21 222 Arthur Broughan Mackenzie Motorsport 22 30 Emerson Vincent Action Motorsport 23 11 Will Morton iMac Engineering DNF 5 Dion Pitt Race Lab Academy

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

