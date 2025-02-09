Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Back-to-back Bethune Arrives In Championship Hunt

Sunday, 9 February 2025, 9:05 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Josh Bethune made it two from two at Highlands today. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

Starting from pole position, the Right Karts by M2 Competition driver made a clean getaway and led into the first turn with championship leader Hayden Bakkerus and Hugo Allan behind. He quickly established a crucial early lead and despite not breaking away from the chasing pack behind him, he had built enough of a lead to take control.

As the race progressed, the leading five of Josh, Hayden, Hugo, Cooper Barnes and Chris White – also shaping up to be a championship contender – pulled away from the pack. Bethune though, had it all covered and raced away to win number two. In the process he leapfrogged Justin Allen for fourth in the championship points table, just a point behind third-placed Chris White.

“It’s been a good day,” he said after the gruelling 12-lapper. “And it’s great to bounce back after Teretonga. “I have to pay credit to the boys; the competition has been great and it’s been a ripper day.”

His two wins though, weren’t enough to prevent Hayden Bakkerus winning the round and increasing his championship lead marginally over Allan in second.

Behind the top five, Zach Blincoe led the chase ahead of Simon Hunter and Lachlan Evennett and further back from them, the fans at Highlands were treated to a spectacular battle in the lower midfield with more than ten cars dicing nose to tail for much of the race. The high-speed train started at Arthur Broughan and included Dion Pitt, Harry Townshend, Hayden Lines, Blake Knowles, Emerson Vincent, Caleb Byers, Mason Potter, Christina Orr-West, Ray Mallin, Will Morton, Ajay Giddy and Cameron Hill. Unfortunately, it ended in a large dust up – quite literally – at the final hairpin and after the dust cleared, the major beneficiaries were Byers, Mallin, Morton and Potter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Justin Allen had a bizarre race too. Something – driver or mechanical gremlin - put the car into limp mode on the first lap and Allen had to turn the car off and restart it. After that, he was flying. The Crème Insurance car – usually pedalled by Thomas Mallard but loaned to title contender Allen after his NAPA car was damaged on Saturday - was lapping as quick as the leaders. Justin hauled back a huge deficit to find himself scrapping in what was left of the midfield battle pack. He would come home 14th. It was quite a performance and meant he only dropped one place – to Bethune – in the championship points.

After a breathless race, it was Bethune from Bakkerus, Allan, Barnes and White before a gap to Blincoe, a relieved Simon Hunter, Lachlan Evennett in his final race in the championship this season, Cormac Murphy and Australian Jett Murray. Murray had a solid weekend with a seventh, fifth and tenth place finish to give him seventh for the round.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 4 Highlands – Race 3

132Josh BethuneRight Karts by M2 Competition
220Hayden BakkerusMackenzie Motorsport
317Hugo AllanCareVets Racing
4186Cooper BarnesRight Karts by M2 Competition
588Chris WhiteJames Marshall Motorsport
690Zach BlincoeMackenzie Motorsport
742Simon HunterRace Lab Academy
824Lachlan EvennettAction Motorsport
981Cormac MurphyRace Lab Academy
1037Jett MurrayAction Motorsport
1134Raymond MallinAction Motorsport
1255Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM Racing
1310Ajay GiddyMackenzie Motorsport
1499Justin AllenSyndicate Motorsport
1543Cameron HillRight Karts by M2 Competition
1673Harry TownshendMackenzie Motorsport
1747Mason PotterSyndicate Motorsport
18888Blake KnowlesJames Marshall Motorsport
1935Hayden LinesRight Karts by M2 Competition
2033Caleb ByersJames Marshall Motorsport
21222Arthur BroughanMackenzie Motorsport
2230Emerson VincentAction Motorsport
2311Will MortoniMac Engineering
DNF5Dion PittRace Lab Academy

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 