Billy T Nominee And Qualified Actuary Advait Kirtikar Brings His Show Love Actuary To The Cavern Club

Finding yourself is hard, finding your someone is harder!

2024 Billy T Nominee and qualified (Love) Actuary brings his show about mixed messages and missed connections where finding love is about taking (calculated) risks!

Advait, as seen on Last Laughs, got into stand-up when he randomly heard a hilarious clip of Aziz Ansari on the radio at his university's climbing gym. It inspired him to go home and find more funny stand-ups online, which started a passion for the first love of his life!

His show tells the tale of an adventure to find a beautiful girl he randomly met at his local climbing gym. The pair bonded over their shared love of Spongebob socks! It's a Cinderella-inspired story where he hopes to find her and her pink skates, live out his Love Actuary moment then start a passion for the second love of his life!

Advait is a Wellington based stand-up comedian, known for his super dry performance style and killer timing. He first gave comedy a go at the Christchurch Raw Comedy Quest in 2015 and has been hooked ever since. Advait has gone on to perform sell out shows across multiple comedy and fringe festivals and is a fixture on the local Wellington comedy circuit. He’s previously been a national Raw Comedy Quest finalist, won Best Show at the Wellington Comedy Awards, and been nominated for the prestigious Billy T Award!

Qualified actuary by day, award winning stand up by night, Advait also has a 2nd degree black belt in karate, competed nationally in gymnastics when he was younger and is an avid rock climber.

Advait will be doing a preview show at 7:30pm on Friday 21st March in the Cavern Club as he prepares for his Melbourne International Comedy Festival debut.

“Kirtikar is a stand-out...uniquely beautiful comedy..." - Art Murmurs

"...super dry with killer timing... punching up ... going for the jugular..." - The Hook

Billy T Nominee 2024

Nominated Breakthrough Comedian - 2023 Wellington Comedy Awards

Nominated Best Joke - 2022 Wellington Comedy Awards

Nominated Best One Off or Solo Show - 2019 Wellington Comedy Awards

Winner Best One Off or Solo Show - 2018 Wellington Comedy Awards

2017 Raw National Finalist

Nominated Best Newcomer - 2016 Wellington Comedy Awards

