Adam Kay New Zealand Tour 2025

The hit show returns after a completely sold-out tour in 2024.

“Hilarious and heartbreaking”

The Times

Due to popular demand and a total sell out New Zealand tour, Adam Kay is returning with This Is Going To Hurt Live to New Zealand in May 2025.

This hilarious live show about life on and off the hospital wards was a breakaway hit in the UK, seen by over 300,000 people, including 50 sell-out nights in the West End. He was the best-selling act of the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe.

“Electrifying”

The Guardian

Adam Kay is a former doctor who has written seven books and sold five million copies. His debut book, This is Going to Hurt, is a literary sensation: a Sunday Times number one bestseller for over a year, winning a record-breaking four National Book Awards and selling over 3 million copies. Kay adapted This is Going to Hurt as a multi-BAFTA-winning comedy-drama series for the BBC. His debut novel, A Particularly Nasty Case, a deathly funny mix of mystery, medicine and murder, will be published in September 2025.

“Blissfully brilliant”

Mail On Sunday

He lives in Oxfordshire with his husband, dog, two children and beloved BAFTA.

Adam is a proud patron of The Lullaby Trust, Doctors in Distress and The Laura Hyde Foundation. This is his second tour of New Zealand. Basically, don’t miss it.

