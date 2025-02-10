Local Fijian Band The LeftOvas Wins Chance To Open For SIX60 In Auckland

Moana Auckland Open Mic Winners The LeftOvas [Mike Gray Director Go Media NZ and The LeftOvas: John Randolf (bass/vocals), Sanaila Vasua (vocals), Teki Koroituicakau (guitar/ vocals), Semiti Namelo (vocals) and Eugene Teulilo (drums)].[Photo/Supplied]

Up-and-coming acts wowed the crowd at the Moana Music Open Mic Competition, a first of its kind live-music event held yesterday [9 February] as part of Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s ocean festival.

Twelve musical acts ranging from solo artists to bands performed R&B, pop, jazz, alt-country and acoustic sets on the waterfront stage at Te Wāhi, Hobson Wharf, in the family-friendly, free event that kicked off at 5pm.

R&B band The LeftOvas were the final act for the evening and were declared the winners after careful deliberation by the judges.

The five-piece band had the audience swaying as they drew on their Fijian roots, playing a unique rendition of Boys II Men hit song, The Colour of Love.

“Even if we didn’t win, we were just happy to be given a stage to perform on,” says Teki Koroituicakau, guitarist and vocalist for The Leftovas. “Such a good crowd, amazing atmosphere, we are just so grateful.”

As the winners, they will be given an even bigger stage to perform on as the opening act for SIX60 as part its Moana Auckland headline show, Grassroots City Edition Tour at Base Spaces, Jellicoe Harbour, on Saturday, 1 March.They also took home a cash prize of one thousand dollars from major event sponsor, Go Media.

The event was an opportunity to showcase the region’s musical talent with Auckland’s stunning Waitematā harbour as a backdrop.It was delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, and supported by Go Media.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the talent on show here in Tāmaki Makaurau. It’s even more special to being doing so alongside the beautiful Waitematā, highlighting the vibrancy of our downtown waterfront. As part of Moana Auckland, Moana Music provides a fantastic platform for emerging musicians to be noticed and celebrated,” says Michelle Hooper, Head of Major Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

SIX60 bass player Chris Mac was the MC for the evening and was joined by fellow band members in the audience, giving the competitors a rare chance to perform in front of some of the country’s musical legends.

Ninety-five entries were received for the Moana Music Open Mic Competition. Up-and-coming musical acts uploaded recordings and videos online ahead of the entry deadline of 5pm on 28 January.

Entries included soloists and bands aged from 12 to 50 years, working in a range of musical styles, including rock and country, acoustic soloists and rappers. The entries were whittled down to a shortlist to perform at the Moana Music Open Mic Competition live event.

Upcoming Moana Auckland events include:

Moana Auckland Sustainability Expo, 22-23 February

Z Manu World Champs, 15 February – 1March

SIX60 at Base Spaces, Jellicoe Harbour, 1 March

PIC Harbour Classic, 28 February- 1 March

Moana Auckland Long Lunch, 6 March

Auckland Boat Show, 6-9 March

About Moana Auckland

Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival, brings together on and off-water events from 27 January to 9 March 2025. Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, highlights include the Z World Manu Champs, Auckland Boat Show, PIC Harbour Classic and Moana Music — all celebrating Auckland’s maritime spirit. For more information about Moana Auckland, including the full schedule of events, please visit aucklandnz.com/moana

© Scoop Media

