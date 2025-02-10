Emails, Screenshots, Receipts: One Part Meet Cute, One Part Mystery In New Experimental Play

A relationship told entirely through the mundanities of the 9-5 working grind: Emails, memos, receipts.

This new experimental show from award-winning playwright Sam Brooks (Burn Her, The Perfect Image), starring Renaye Tamati, follows an office romance as it builds from absolutely nothing into an unfortunate something. It plays at Basement Theatre from February 27 - March 1 as part of Auckland Pride.

From Another Woman is one part meet cute and one part mystery. What is this pair doing on their Tuesday afternoon coffee dates? What is the difference behind a “cheers” and a “cheers x”? What do the espresso martini orders on that lunch receipt actually mean? This play pulls back the veil to reveal the truth behind these everyday interactions.

Sam Brooks is an award-winning playwright and journalist, noted for his queer and political work. His plays include Burn Her (which won the Auckland Theatre Excellence Award for Outstanding Production), Riding in Cars with (Mostly Straight) Boys, and The Perfect Image (which was selected for Auckland Pride’s Pride Elevates programme) in 2024. As a journalist, his bylines include The Spinoff, Metro, Sunday Magazine and he currently runs a cultural newsletter, Dramatic Pause.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Renaye Tamati graduated from The Actor’s Program in 2018. Her screen credits include the upcoming film Deep Water, as well as Vince, Camp Be Better, The Brokenwood Mysteries and The Gone. On stage, she is best known for her leading role as Titanic/Hippolyta in the Pop Up Globe’s acclaimed Māori-language adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This production sees both Brooks and Tamati returning to the Basement after working together on The Actor’s Program graduate show in 2018, Jacinda. It is Brooks’ first show in the venue since 2018, after many successful and critically acclaimed productions including Twenty Eight Millimetres, Wine Lips and Riding in Cars with (Mostly Straight) Boys.

From Another Woman

Written and Directed by Sam Brooks

Starring Renaye Tamati

Design by Jennifer Lal

Tickets from Basement Theatre

© Scoop Media

