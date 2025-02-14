Celebrating New Zealand’s Unique Hunting Heritage At The New National Hunting & Shooting Museum

Today, the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) celebrates a significant milestone in the opening of the National Hunting and Shooting Museum and Reference Library at Deerstalkers House, Wellington. This new cultural landmark is a celebration of New Zealand's unique hunting heritage and its invaluable contributions to our country’s history.

The Hon. James Meager, Minister for Hunting and Fishing, and the Hon. Nicole McKee, Associate Minister for Justice (Firearms), led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Their involvement underscores the museum's role in honouring the nationally cherished recreational traditions of hunting and shooting.

Hunting is an integral part of New Zealand’s landscape, evolving from a necessity to a respected, and valuable recreational pastime.

Gwyn Thurlow, NZDA CEO, emphasised the hunting community's role in this evolution:

“This museum is a tribute to the generations of hunters and shooters whose passion for their sport has helped shape our outdoor recreational culture. It also showcases our big game animals from the perspective of hunters and as valued species.”

Funded and curated by those who cherish this lifestyle, it offers every Kiwi a window into New Zealand’s history and our wild heritage.

The volunteer-run museum showcases the rich history of hunting in New Zealand and celebrates the big game species that live across our forests and mountains. These animals, from the majestic red deer to the nimble alpine chamois, provide unique and challenging recreational opportunities that enrich the hunting experience for enthusiasts and contribute to the vibrant outdoor culture. Hunting also puts food on the tables of many Kiwi families’ and brings tourists to our shores, which supports our economy.

"After years of dedicated effort, we are thrilled to unveil a living archive to our nation’s hunting and shooting legacy," said Bob Badland, founding trustee and chairman of the NZDA National Heritage Trust." This museum was a dream I had and it’s a fitting tribute to the past and a resource for the future, ensuring that the stories and achievements of our forebearers inspire generations to come."

Minister Meager applauded the recreational and cultural contributions of hunters:

“Today is the culmination of hard work of many different people. I’d like to take a moment to thank the NZDA National Heritage Trust, their small but dedicated team, and the volunteers who have helped to get this museum open.”

“Preserving history and culture like this helps us to share our stories, understand and honour the past, learn from our mistakes, and navigate future challenges.”

The opening of the National Hunting and Shooting Museum is a timely reminder of the integral role hunting plays in New Zealand’s recreational culture. NZDA encourages everyone to visit and engage with the museum, a place where history, culture, and recreation intersect.

The museum is now open to the public, inviting everyone to explore its extensive displays and learn about the pivotal role hunters and shooting sports enthusiasts have played in shaping our country.

Located at Deerstalkers House in Wellington, the National Hunting and Shooting Museum is a beacon of New Zealand's hunting culture. Established by the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) and its National Heritage Trust, it is supported by a network of passionate volunteers.

The museum houses a vast collection of artifacts, from historical firearms to the mounts of iconic big game species like red deer, tahr and chamois. Each exhibit tells a story of adventure, skill, and the deep-rooted connections between New Zealanders and their wild, scenic outdoors. Beyond just a collection of objects, the museum serves as a cultural hub for hunters, shooters, and all who cherish the great outdoors, providing a space to learn about, share, and celebrate the thrill and joy of hunting.

The museum also features the Gunroom, a special exhibit dedicated to the evolution of sporting firearms in New Zealand, illustrating their significance in both historical and contemporary contexts of recreational hunting and shooting. With a focus on education and engagement, the museum aims to inspire current and future generations to appreciate the rich traditions of hunting and shooting that are an integral part of New Zealand's national identity.

Designed to be more than just a museum, this facility is a gathering place where history, culture, and recreation come together, ensuring that the legacy of New Zealand's hunting and shooting sports is preserved and celebrated for years to come.

About the NZDA Heritage Trust

In the more than 150 years since the introduction of game animals to New Zealand there have been many traditions created, many fine trophies taken, and a legacy of hunting lore established which is unique to this country. The heritage of our pioneering past has brought a familiarity with firearms and a love of the firearm related field sports and recreation as well as a realisation of the importance to all of us of our bush, mountains, lakes and rivers.

Founded in 2000, the New Zealand Deerstalkers National Heritage Trust was set up to find, collect, preserve and display historic material relating to hunting, deerstalking, shooting and firearms so that future generations can appreciate how the sport developed and how it used to be.

Initial investigation has shown that there is an enormous amount of hunting related material existing in the hands of old hunters or their families, much of which is unique and of historic interest. In many instances of families are uncertain as to what to do with such material.

The library is located in Wellington and is for the use of students, researchers and any members of the general public who wish to study matters relating to hunting, shooting, bog game animals or firearms in New Zealand.

