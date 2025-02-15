Tarling Aria Competition Winners Hitting the High Notes

The BNZ Theatre of the Due Drop Events Centre on Tuesday 11 February was abuzz with the audience eagerly awaiting the 18 & Under Prize finalists. This very competitive round saw five contestants from 15 years old blow away the audience with their vocal energy and magnetic performances. Winner of this round Samuel Mataete, a 17-year-old countertenor from Sacred Heart College sang a brilliant rendition of But Who May Abide from Handel’s Messiah. The hall erupted with applause and shouts! Runner-up was 17-year-old soprano Nikau Grace Chater, who wowed the judges with Dido’s heart-breaking lament When I am laid in Earth from Dido and Aeneas by Henry Purcell.

The Inaugural Tarling Aria Trophy – an exciting new category for singers ’36 & Over’ - saw four seasoned singers all with professionally trained backgrounds. Winner of the trophy, Stephanie Cortesi, now a doctor, was thrilled to have the chance to compete and to share her passion for singing. Runner-up from Sydney, Tenor Sam Elmi, thoroughly enjoyed the competition, and looks forward to returning to New Zealand in future. The judges complimented all finalists for the variety of repertoire chosen and their presentation.

On behalf of the three competition judges Patricia Wright and Claire Caldwell, Professor Uwe Grodd announced the Scholarship Prize Winners as “The Year of the Sopranos”.

Captivating soprano Breony Bearman lead the way winning 1st Prize of the 2025 Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition singing Dich, teure Halle from Wagner’s Lohengrin showing her impressive scope of dynamic range, colour and expressive capabilities. There was very little between all the contestants in this round, sparking heated debates amongst the judges and the audience. Runner-up was awarded to soprano Jasmine Jessen who sang Ninfe! Elfi! Silfi! from Verdi’s Falstaff impressing the judges with her exceptional precision, diction, and captivating stage presence. Both, Bearman and Jessen will be invited to sing with the Manukau Symphony Orchestra at the MSO Family Concert in June conducted by Brent Stewart as part of their prizes.

Emma Jones took out the Most Promising Award with her beautiful rendition of the aria Depuis le jour from Louise by Charpentier. The inaugural Sally Stone Award for Most Outstanding Talent was awarded to 23-year-old soprano Olivia Forbes, who impressed with exceptional clarity of voice, sumptuous phrasing, impeccable musical lines and purity of sound.

The indefatigable Rosemary Barnes on piano accompanied the singers sympathetically and with gusto, a true star in her own right. MC Jack Bourke and the Manukau Symphony Orchestra’s production team ran a tight ship, with the competition flowing smoothly, and introductions to competitors concise and easy to follow. A live-stream of the Scholarship Division was available via the MSO YouTube channel – to the delight of those at home. The free drinks and nibbles after the competition are always a highlight and a wonderful way for audience, singers, and judges to share in what was a sparkling array of talent and a celebration of the art of classical singing.

