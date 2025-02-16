Toro Y Moi Releases New Single 'Daria'

Toro y Moi shares his new single 'Daria' featuring Kenny Beats. Originally featured on the Japan-only physical edition of his most recent Hole Erth, the song that was born from that album’s sessions and marks the first official collaboration between Toro y Moi and Kenny Beats following Toro y Moi’s appearance on Beats’ freestyle show The Cave in 2022.

Available on all streaming services globally for the first time now, the song is a natural complement to the world Chaz Bear constructed across Hole Erth. Alongside this latest offering, Chaz announces the release of a physical edition of the fan-favorite album Soul Trash on February 28th. Available now for pre-order, this serves as the first pressing on vinyl since its release in 2019.

Speaking on the new single Chaz shares:

“Last summer we made some beats with Kenny. Hope you like :)”.

The album is Chaz Bear’s eighth full-length studio record as Toro y Moi and is the genre shapeshifter’s most unexpected and bold move to date, with Bear diving headlong into rap-rock, Soundcloud rap and Y2K emo. The album blitzes anthemic pop-punk next to autotuned, melancholic rap – two genres that inform one another now more than ever before — and packs in the most features ever on a Toro y Moi album with contributions from Kevin Abstract, Benjamin Gibbard, Don Toliver, Porches, Kenny Mason and more.

Recorded in the span of a few months across late 2023 and early 2024, Hole Erth’s features built naturally over that short span, with Bear simply reaching out to long-time friends. The sum of Hole Erth’s parts is massive, and demonstrates Bear’s deft abilities as a producer, especially in hip-hop; his role in the culture has long been solidified from previous collaborations with some of rap's biggest trailblazers. It’s a daring left turn for Bear, but the feel is effortless, the make-it-look-easy of a master at work. All told, Bear pushes himself into new sonic ground for the TyM oeuvre while embracing the project’s celebrated, well-known electronic beginnings. Hole Erth is brand new, but somehow perfectly at home.

