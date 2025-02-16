Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Horsegirl Release New Album Phonetics On And On

Sunday, 16 February 2025, 11:33 pm
Press Release: The Label

Horsegirl — the New York-via-Chicago trio of best friends Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein, and Gigi Reece — release the single/video for 'Frontrunner,' the final single off their upcoming sophomore album, Phonetics On and On, out this Friday via Matador Records. 'Frontrunner,' following previously released singles 'Julie,' 'Switch Over,' and '2468,' showcases the confident simplicity in the band’s songwriting, calling to mind the playful and sparsely populated arrangements of bands like The Feelies and Young Marble Giants. Lyrically, the song leads us through familiar scenes of girlhood and youth, with Lowenstein tenderly singing about a quiet morning reading in bed with your partner sleeping beside you: “In the morning / When you’re sleeping / I can’t wait and I can’t wait to compromise / In the morning / When you’re sleeping - I can’t wait and I can’t wait.”

Directed and edited by the band, the 'Frontrunner' video depicts Lowenstein, Reece, and Cheng searching for one another in various locations throughout their hometown of Chicago.

Produced by Cate Le Bon and recorded at The Loft in Chicago, Horsegirl’s original and sonic home, Phonetics On and On explores the limits of the trio configuration— what if instead of filling out songs with distortion, they utilized the expanse that the three of them didn't occupy? This question is the guiding force behind the record, and the songs are a testament to experimenting with space and texture while maintaining a pop song at the core. It’s an album to dance to, as Reece’s dancing drum melodies and Lowenstein’s bright guitar leads direct your attention to the band’s chemistry and mastery of form.

Horsegirl is a band of best friends; being around them you can see that love in their eyes and it is always a joyous thing to witness. It’s a love that is ever-present in Phonetics On and On as tenderness reverberates back and forth across the recording. It’s hard to imagine these songs being written by anyone but these three. Horsegirl writes with an unanticipated honesty, leading us through scenes of girlhood and youth. These are the moments of their lives.

