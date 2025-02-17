THE KIDS MIGHT DIE (a Tale Told By An Idiot) - Award-Winning Apocalyptic Solo Comedy @ NZ Fringe

THE KIDS MIGHT DIE (a tale told by an idiot) – winner of the New Zealand Exchange Award – will debut at the Wellington and Nelson Fringe Festivals for a limited engagement in both cities.

After a sold-out, highly acclaimed reception at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, THE KIDS MIGHT DIE (a tale told by an idiot) has traveled throughout 2024 to Playground Fest in San Francisco, SoloFest at the Whitefire Theater, a one-time show in Ensenada, Mexico, and Fringe Festivals in San Diego & Denver, each racking up a few more award laurels along the way. After 20 successful performances and 2 new awards from the Edinburgh Fringe, the Little Stars are thrilled to take their show to brand new audiences in Wellington and Nelson, New Zealand.

Writer & Performer Jill Young and Director Calliope Weisman have collaborated to devise a truly delightful, captivating, and moving piece that consistently delivers, over and over again. Accolades or not, the show is sure to resonate with not only theatre lovers, but also anyone who has ever been scared of something that was outside of their control, so mostly everyone.

About THE KIDS MIGHT DIE (a tale told by an idiot)

The talented kids of Little Stars Youth Theatre have been working hard to bring you their production of Macbeth. But when an emergency broadcast announces the incoming end of the world, the young cast evacuates, leaving only their director behind. The show must go on... right? This comedic solo piece explores the paradox of live performance in a seemingly-doomed world. As Jill attempts to save the show, it devolves into an anxiety spiral on death and identity.

About JILL YOUNG ~ “Jill is a phenomenal, mesmerizing performer, equally spectacular at writing, improvisation, comedy, clowning, and audience interaction.” - Laura Scruggs, Playwright

THE KIDS MIGHT DIE (a tale told by an idiot) is performed by writer Jill Young. Jill has a certificate in Creative Writing and a BFA in Acting from The University of Texas at Austin and has refined her comedic voice by studying sketch, improv, and clown at The Second City and The Idiot Workshop. A regular performer at comedy shows throughout LA, Jill is also a filmmaker and co-wrote and starred in the feature Dear Leo (2020), which premiered at the Inside Out: Toronto LGBTQ Film Festival. https://www.jillkyoung.com/

About CALLIOPE WEISMAN ~ “Weisman’s direction has no doubt helped to guide Young’s performance into being the tight and polished piece of theatre that it is, with there being an obvious keen eye for detail in the staging and shape of this show.” - C. C. Hayes, Lexical Lunacy

Calliope Weisman is a theatre director, producer, and teaching artist in Los Angeles. She earned a BA in Theatre from San Diego State University with an emphasis in stage management and youth theatre. After teaching at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, she now works with the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, Fountain Voices, and Learn Beyond the Book. On local stages, she has previously directed PUFFS, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, and A Couple of Blaguards.

