Nuggets Announce Matthew Bardsley As First Signing For 2025

The Otago Nuggets are thrilled to announce the signing of Matthew Bardsley as the first player on their roster for the 2025 Sal's National Basketball League (NBL) season. The announcement of Bardsley’s signing marks a significant step for the team as they gear up to unveil a new-look team for the upcoming season.

Bardsley, a 6'2" guard/swimgman, has been a key player for the Nuggets over the past few seasons. Known for his tenacity in defence and his ability to drive to the basket, Bardsley has consistently demonstrated his value on the court. His career highlights include setting a career-high of 18 points in a game against the Taranaki Mountainairs in 2020, along with achieving a career-high of 8 rebounds in the same game.

In 2024, Bardsley also set the record for the most points scored by an individual in a Rapid League game, with 25 points to his name.

Over the years, Bardsley has become a fan favourite for his hustle and dedication to the game.

The Nuggets recently appointed new head coach, Mike Kelly, expressed his excitement about the signing.

"Matthew brings a level of intensity, athleticism and unselfishness that is invaluable to our team. His defensive activity and ability to attack the rim will be crucial as we aim for the Championship this season.

Bardsley himself shared his enthusiasm about rejoining the Nuggets in season 2025

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue my journey with the Otago Nuggets. The support from the fans and the community has been amazing, and I can't wait to get back on the court and give it my all."

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

