Auckland Farewell: Mild Hogs Postie-Bike Challenge For Prostate Cancer

Monday, 17 February 2025, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Mild Hogs (L2R): Martin Pringle, Julian Smith, Ian Pringle, Murray Parsons, Brian Jones, Scott Page [Photo/Supplied]

In a valiant display of spirit (or perhaps a touch of madness) six self-described "Mild Hogs" all on the wrong side of 50 have today survived Northland's weather on the 1st leg of their Postie-Bike Challenge, a 2500km (Cape Reinga to Bluff) for prostate cancer.

Tomorrow morning they'll hit the road for leg 2 (Auckland to Te Kuiti), departing from Auckland City Honda where a number of the team's trusty Honda NBC110 bikes are serviced.

They'll gather at 09:00 for a warming cuppa and a huge dose of support from Danny, Donna and the team at Auckland City Honda, and the Prostate Cancer Foundation who'll be there with their Man Van.Mild Hogs Post-Bike Challenge Auckland Farewell

  • 09:00, Tuesday 18 February
  • Auckland City Honda, 8 Station Road, Penrose, Auckland

Behind this two-wheeled adventure a serious issue - 1 in 8 kiwis will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, it is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the country and the second leading cause of cancer death in NZ men.

"This is why the Postie-Bike Challenge is so important and why we are very proud and grateful to the Mild Hogs for raising awareness of the disease and vital funds for those affected by it" said Peter Dickens, Chief Executive of Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ.

