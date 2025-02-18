New Zealand's Top Pianists Compete For The Top Prize At The 57th National Concerto Competition

The finals of the 57th National Concerto Competition will take place on Saturday 22 March at 7.00 pm in the Douglas Lilburn Auditorium of the Christchurch Town Hall.

This year, pianists Shan Liu (Auckland), Henry Meng (Auckland), and Otis Prescott-Mason (Wellington), will perform their chosen concertos with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra under the baton of James Judd.

As one of New Zealand’s oldest and most respected competitions, this annual event has helped jumpstart the careers of many of New Zealand’s most influential musical talents.

Past winners include Michael Houstoun (1971), Mark Menzies (1986), Hamish McKeich (1988), Ashley Brown (1994), Henry Wong Doe (1995), Natalia Lomienko (2000), Benjamin Morrison (2004) and Amalia Hall (2006). With the competition showcasing instrumental soloists or exclusively piano entrants on alternate years.

The adjudicating panel for this year’s piano competition includes the highly respected concert pianists and pedagogues Rachel Fuller (University of Auckland) and Timothy Young (Australian National Academy of Music, Melbourne).

The National Concerto Competition finals event has become a highly anticipated concert on Christchurch’s performing arts calendar. Music lovers and aspiring young pianists will witness three renowned piano concertos, presented by three world-class young soloists, alongside the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra - a rare treat packed into one exhilarating night.

• Further background information about the National Concerto Competition can be found here: https://nationalconcertocompetition.co.nz/

Concert information

Saturday 22 March, 7.00 pm

National Concerto Competition Final

with Christchurch Symphony Orchestra

Conductor – James Judd

Douglas Lilburn Auditorium

Christchurch Town Hall

Ticket prices start at just $20 and are on sale now through Ticketmaster:

http://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/20242025-national-concerto-competition-final-christchurch-new-zealand-03-22-2025/event/2400623CA0871054

The final performance on March 22 will be recorded for later broadcast by RNZ Concert.

MEET THE 2025 FINALISTS:

Shan Liu (Auckland) | Piano Concerto No. 1 | Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

At just 14 years old and studying Year 10 at Westlake Boys High School, Shan is rapidly emerging as a talent of international standing, thanks to the guidance of renowned educator Stephen De Pledge.

Recent competition appearances have resulted in remarkable victories including the Grand Jury Prize at the 8th Macao International Piano Competition, the Grand Gold Prize at the Pacific Rim International Music Competition, and the Gold Award at the GOCAA (Global Outstanding Chinese Artists Association) New York International Music Competition. Shan also achieved First Place at the César Franck International Piano Competition in Belgium, the Kings Peak International Music Competition in the USA, and the International Piano Competition for Young Musicians in The Netherlands. In 2024, he became the first New Zealand pianist invited to the prestigious Morningside Bridge Music Program (MMB) at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.

Shan’s performance engagements have seen him perform with many of New Zealand’s leading orchestras, including the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, NZSO National Youth Orchestra, Auckland Philharmonia, Manukau Symphony Orchestra, Auckland Symphony Orchestra, Bay of Plenty Symphonia, St. Matthews Chamber Orchestra, and Orchestra Auckland.

Henry Meng (Auckland) | Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major | Johannes Brahms

Studying piano and composition at the University of Auckland, Henry is mentored by acclaimed pianists and pedagogues Rae de Lisle and Stephen de Pledge. His performance credentials include performances with the Auckland Philharmonia and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and in 2024, he was a performance partner with clarinetist Julian Bliss. His solo and chamber recitals have taken him from the Auckland Town Hall stage to Carnegie Hall in New York.

In addition to his performance accomplishments, Henry is attracting significant attention for his composition work. Henry has had works premiered by leading orchestras across New Zealand, including the Auckland Philharmonia and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO). In 2023 he was awarded the TODD Young Composer’s Award; and his orchestral work, Fanfare, was featured in the NZSO’s 2024 concert season.

Henry returns as a finalist in the National Concerto Competition having already won second place in 2023 with his performance of Rachmaninoff’s third piano concerto.

Otis Prescott-Mason (Wellington) | Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major | Sergei Prokofiev

Currently based in Wellington studying classical performance under Dr Jian Liu at Victoria University of Wellington's New Zealand School of Music. Otis has already enjoyed many successes in national competitions.

In 2022 he was awarded 1st prize, Best Performance of a Classical Sonata, and the Audience Choice Award at the Lewis Eady National Piano Competition. In the same year, he was awarded 1st prize at the PACANZ National Piano Competition. Otis was also awarded 1st prize at the 2020 New Zealand Junior Piano Competition.

Otis is grateful to be a recipient of generous support from Professor Jack Richards, The Adam Foundation, and the Royal Over-Seas League which has enabled him to perform and study in Europe and the USA.

