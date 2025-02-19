Australian Stars Take Aim At New Zealand Open Title

Elvis Smylie winner of the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship

Photo: PGA of Australia / Supplied

As the golfing world turns its focus on the 104th edition of the New Zealand Open, players from the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia are gearing up to showcase their skills at one of the most prestigious tournaments on the tour’s calendar.

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is set to take place from February 27th through to the 2nd of March at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown and will see the professionals play for a slice of the NZD $2m prize pool.

Current leader of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, Elvis Smylie is joined by last year’s Order of Merit winner and now DP World Tour player David Micheluzzi. Curtis Luck, who plies his trade on the Korn Ferry Tour in the USA is also making his debut appearance at the New Zealand Open, following a second placing at the Australian Open late last year.

Joining Smylie, Micheluzzi and Luck is arguably one of the most in-form player on tour, Anthony Quayle who has two top-five finishes in three starts this year already. Quayle is a regular visitor to Queenstown and hopes to emulate the success of his good friend, Brendan Jones a few years ago.

“I love coming back to Queenstown, it’s a magical place and the tournament is one of the best in the world. So many of us pros talk about it constantly and are all trying to get our name on the start sheet as quickly as we can.”

“I was at the side of the green cheering Brendan on as he made that final putt to win the New Zealand Open back in 2023. It was amazing to witness and hopefully this year the roles are reversed and he is cheering me on” said Quayle.

Past Champions Brendan Jones (2023), Brad Kennedy (2011 & 2020), Zach Murray (2019), Mathew Griffin (2016), Jordan Zunic (2015) and Dimitros Papadatos (2014) are all making the trip back to Queenstown and will all add significant strength to the field.

Tournament Director Michael Glading says that the field is shaping up nicely and on paper is looking like one of the strongest we have ever had.

“We're excited to welcome such a strong contingent from the Australasian Tour to this year's New Zealand Open. The depth of talent is exceptional, and it adds an exciting dynamic to what is already a highly competitive field.

“The Aussie players are always a force to be reckoned with, and have claimed nine out of the last eleven titles, so it has been a happy hunting ground for them. We know the Kiwi players are all looking to correct that record, but the presence of so many outstanding Australians only enhances the field and the excitement for spectators” said Glading.

The New Zealand Open promises to be an exciting spectacle for fans, with an array of events and activities to engage spectators at Millbrook Resort. For those at home, LIVE coverage will be on Sky Sport in New Zealand, Fox and Kayo in Australia and broadcast across the world to over 90 countries.

For more information on the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com.

About the 104th New Zealand Open | nzopen.com

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 104th time between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

The New Zealand Open is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format and is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules. It also has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on a composite course including holes from both courses.

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the New Zealand Open Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport, between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

