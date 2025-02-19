Love Party Bring Big Moon Energy To New Track ‘Moonbaby’

Today (February 19) Aotearoa band Love Party will release ‘Moonbaby’ the second single and music video from their upcoming album WOW!

Wellington’s Love Party is a punk band that only sings love songs, led by wife and husband duo Kate Yesberg and Dayle Jellyman.

“Moonbaby is a song about worshipping the moon cycle and all the other natural cycles” share the band. “We live with them and they can sometimes be tough but really they’re beautiful and we love them.”

The tracks' themes embrace feeling your feelings, and lyrics “One minute I’m so sad / The next minute I’m OK” reflect the cyclical rhythm of life.

True to Love Party’s fuzzy alt-punk and power-pop sounds, this track features driving basslines and cheeky guitar licks.

The duo went bush to film the ‘Moonbaby’ music video and capture something mad and magical. “We wanted to visually communicate big swings in feeling and experience” say Yesberg and Jellyman.

Outside of Love Party, Kate is a well-respected abstract painter and former lawyer turned musician. Her counterpart, Dayle, is a longstanding keyboardist who plays piano and synthesiser with a who’s who of party-rocking Wellington bands, including The Electrons, Snakebone, Three Rays, Miles Calder, Battle Ska Galactica and Fvkvshima, as well as leading the celebrated Floating Head jazz ensemble. They’re joined by their friend and extraordinaire Cory Champion (Clear Path Ensemble, Borrowed CS) on drums.

‘Moonbaby’ is out now via all online streaming platforms from February 19.

