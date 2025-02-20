‘Kiwi Challenge’ Ready For New Zealand Open

The ‘Kiwi Challenge’ are ready to take on the rest of the field as they prepare to re-claim the New Zealand Open title next week at Millbrook Resort.

The ‘Kiwi Challenge’, a key feature of the New Zealand Open this year, brings together the nation’s top golfers as they compete against an international field for the Brodie Breeze trophy. This won’t be an easy task though as the tournament, which will be played for the 104th time, will feature arguably the strongest professional field in recent history.

“The ‘Kiwi Challenge’ is something we have done to support the current generation of Kiwi pros who are not only representing the country around the world, but all desperately want to see the next name on the trophy a Kiwi name,” said Tournament Director Michael Glading.

Millbrook Resort’s picturesque location in Queenstown will be the backdrop for a thrilling week of golf, with the leading players from Asia and Australasia competing for a slice of the NZD $2 million Prize Purse. Fans are encouraged to come out and support the Kiwi Challenge as they take on the world.

"I think this year we have managed to assemble the strongest field in recent memory, with the support of our tour partners. Those who watch the coverage on Sky or are in attendance at Millbrook Resort are set to watch a thrilling tournament."

In a move to enhance the spectator experience at the New Zealand Open, all the Kiwi players will feature special caddie bibs featuring the New Zealand flag. This new initiative will make it easier for fans to identify local talent as they compete alongside international golfers, adding to the sense of national pride and excitement at the event.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The distinctive bibs, featuring the iconic red, white, and blue design of the New Zealand flag, will allow spectators to quickly spot New Zealand’s top golfers and cheer them on throughout the tournament. Whether on the greens or from the sidelines, this initiative is sure to bring Kiwi pride to the forefront of the competition.

“This is a fantastic way for fans to show their support and recognise the incredible talent representing New Zealand. It’s all about celebrating local players and creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved,” said Glading.

The Kiwis who are in the field for the 104th New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport are:

Ben Campbell

Charlie Hillier

Cooper Moore (a)

Daniel Hillier

Danny Lee

Denzel Ieremia

Dongwoo Kang

James Tauariki

Jayden Ford

Josh Geary

Joshua Bai (a)

Kerry Mountcastle

Kingston Taylor-Voyle (a)

Mark Brown

Mason Lee

Micah Dickinson

Michael Hendry

Nick Voke

Pieter Zwart

Robby Turnbull (a)

Sam Jones

Steven Alker

Sunjin Yeo

Tyler Hodge

Tyler Wood

Up to three qualifiers to be added

The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between 27 February and 2 March 2025. For more information, please visit nzopen.com.

© Scoop Media

