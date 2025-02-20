Jensen McRae Announces New Album I Don't Know How But They Found Me!

Photo/Supplied.

Folk’s modern muse Jensen McRae has revealed the release date for her highly anticipated sophomore album, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me!, set to drop on April 25 via Dead Oceans. Alongside the announcement, she’s dropped her newest single and video, ‘Praying For Your Downfall,’ a masterclass in candor that blends snark and charm as McRae reflects on letting go of the impulse for revenge against someone who broke her heart. It’s not about wishing them well—it’s about no longer caring enough to wish them ill. Listen HERE & watch HERE.

Set against the backdrop of heartbreak, self-discovery, and the complexities of love, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! is a bold evolution for the young artist. The eleven-track album, recorded in North Carolina with Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver) and featuring contributions from Nathan Stocker (Hippo Campus), Matthew McCaughan(Bon Iver), and her brother Holden McRae, is a vibrant collection of songs anchored by razor-sharp lyrics and timeless pop melodies.

McRae’s voice is as versatile as her songwriting—wispy and textured at times, clear and bright at others. It’s a voice that embodies both the heartbreak of being left and the strength of doing the leaving. The album’s title, inspired by a line from Back to the Future, reflects McRae’s resilience: “I could’ve easily collapsed beneath the weight of what happened to me, but I didn’t. I was bulletproof the whole time.”

At just 27, Jensen McRae has already toured with Noah Kahan, MUNA, Amos Lee, and Corinne Bailey Rae, graced a Times Square billboard, and served as the cover of Spotify’s Today’s Singer-Songwriters playlist. A graduate of USC’s Thornton School of Music and a GRAMMY Camp alum, McRae is carving out space for young Black women in the folk genre with unflinching honesty and raw lyricism.

She released her debut album, Are You Happy Now?, in 2022, featuring viral singles like ‘Immune’ and ‘Wolves,’ has earned widespread acclaim from The New York Times,Rolling Stone, Vulture, UPROXX, NY Post, Billboard, and Stereogum. She’s been spotlighted in PAPER, DORK and Wonderland Magazine, with the latter declaring, “The future is just beginning for Jensen McRae.” Of her most recent work with 'Massachusetts,' NYLON praised her candid storytelling: “Listening to Jensen McRae almost feels too personal, as if every lyric was not just a line in a song, but an unraveling of her innermost thoughts.”

Inspired by the likes of Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman, McRae’s voice—both literal and lyrical—resonates deeply, personifying the human experience with rare vulnerability and grace. With a sound that blends introspection and artistry, she’s an artist who’s here to stay.

Jensen McRae - Praying For Your Downfall (Official Video)

Stream / Download: https://Jensen-McRae.lnk.to/Praying-For-Your-Downfall

Jensen McRae - I Don't Know How But They Found Me!

out April 25th via Dead Oceans

PRE-SAVE | PRE-ORDER

Tracklist:

The Rearranger

I Can Change Him

Savannah

Daffodils

Let Me Be Wrong

Novelty

I Don’t Do Drugs

Tuesday

Mother Wound

Praying For Your Downfall

Massachusetts

