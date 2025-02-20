Halberg Winners Headline 2025 International Track Meet

The 2025 International Track Meet in Christchurch is set to deliver an afternoon of world-class athletics. Over 60 international athletes will join New Zealand’s most prominent names at Ngā Puna Wai on Saturday, February 24.

Featuring 10 Olympians, five national record holders, two world champions, and one Olympic gold medallist, the ITM is shaping up to be one of the most exciting meets on the New Zealand Summer Circuit.

The newly crowned Olympic high jump champion Hamish Kerr leads the charge, making his first competitive appearance in Christchurch since his historic victory in Paris. Fresh off claiming the title of Sportsman of the Year at the 62nd ISPS Handa Halberg Awards in Auckland on Tuesday, Kerr is thrilled to compete in front of a home crowd.

“We train multiple times per week at Nga Puna Wai, so actually getting the opportunity to compete there, in front of what should be an amazing crowd, is going to be super exciting. Training has been going well, so I’m ready to jump high, and I look forward to seeing everyone there.” Kerr said ahead of Saturday’s competition.

After her Para-Athlete of the Year win at the Halberg Award, Anna Grimaldi will again be in action. Grimaldi, a regular face on the Summer Circuit, claimed gold in the 200m T47 at the Paris Paralympics and will be lining up in the 100m at the International Track Meet.

Zoe Hobbs, the Oceania record holder over both 60m and 100m, is back racing in New Zealand. In the 100 m, she will take on a strong international field, including Australia’s Ella Connolly, Singapore’s Shanti Pereira, and Japan’s Arisa Kimishima. Hobbs will also compete over 60m, where she recorded a 7.15s auto qualifier in Boston, USA, for the World Indoor Championships scheduled for the end of March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Women’s 200m is also looking to be a hotly contested battle, with Australian Olympian Mia Gross lining up against two-time world championships representative Georgia Hulls. With respective PBs of 22.81 and 22.83, as well as Ella Connolly and Shanti Pereira, doubling back for the half-lap sprint, it’s set to be a closely fought race.

The men’s sprints will also be a highlight, with Tiaan Whelpton facing tough competition from Japan’s Naoki Inoue and Yuhi Mori, both boasting 100m personal bests of 10.13 seconds. The Japanese duo’s bests are just shy of Whelpton’s 10.10 NZ Resident Record he set at the Sir Graeme Douglas International in Auckland on the 9th of February. Whelpton is also fresh off a flying 60m of 6.50s in Canberra and will aim for another blistering performance over 60m and 100m.

Much loved local Tom Walsh returns to competition in the men’s shot put as he continues his comeback from his injury sustained at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The three-time world championship medallist and Olympic bronze medallist will go head-to-head with defending ITM champion Nick Palmer, ensuring a thrilling contest in the shot circle.

Another athlete aiming to rewrite the record books is Rorie Poff, who has set New Zealand F34 shot put records at each of the last two ITMs. Poff is chasing a hat-trick of record-breaking performances as he continues his rise in the para-athletics world.

The event will also feature the New Zealand U20 Mile Championships, providing a platform for the next generation of middle-distance talent to shine. The women’s mile will be a showdown between Kate Currie, Scarlett Robb and Sascha Letica. Ava Sutherland, Siena Mackley, Brynne Gordon, Zara Pomfret, and Millie McFadzien round out the field.

James Mcleay, George Wyllie, and Hamish Murray are the leading trio in the men’s mile. Nick Dobbie, Sean Collins, Harry Witt, Jacob Ridder, Bede Colbourne, Felix Field, and James Weber complete the men’s U20 mile field.

Lauren Bruce is the leading Kiwi in the women’s hammer throw. Facing her will be Jillian Weir of Canada, who boasts a 73.12m best, to Bruce’s 70.59m best. Also in the mix will be Japan’s Raika Murakami, who has a best of 66.82m

Event Information:

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: Main program from 1 PM

Location: Nga Puna Wai, Christchurch

About Athletics NZ:

Athletics NZ is the national governing body of Athletics in New Zealand. Athletics NZ exists to deliver great athletics experiences. We work with our partners, sponsors and stakeholders across New Zealand to support our growing network of clubs, communities and their members. We provide an affiliation and support structure that aims to ensure there are safe, fun and accessible opportunities for all to participate, from pre-schoolers through to adults.

As a World Athletics member, Athletics New Zealand is tasked with enhancing and promoting all aspects of athletics activity in New Zealand. From grass roots community participation to international high-performance competition, disciplines include track and field athletics, cross country running, mountain running, road running, road walking as well as associated programmes and development initiatives.

© Scoop Media

