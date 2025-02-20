High Quality Bowlers Flock To Christchurch For National Championships

Around 1500 bowlers from throughout New Zealand will descend on Christchurch this week for the National Championships for Mixed Pairs and Fours.

While the championships will be headquartered at the Burnside and Fendalton Bowling Clubs, the Canterbury region has 17 clubs hosting competition with qualifying in the fours starting on Thursday and Friday, with finals on Saturday and Sunday.

Qualifying for the Mixed Pairs starts next Monday with finals on Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 February.

Bowls New Zealand tournament director, Colin Williams said Bowls New Zealand is thrilled with the entries both in number and in quality, and they expect bowls of the highest order throughout the eight days.

“There are so many quite outstanding bowlers here with well respected teams but there are always new combinations who can easily upset, and some superb bowlers both young and not-so-young who can have their time in the sun.”

Leading in that respect in the fours is the highly rated Nelson combination of internationals, Shannon McIlroy and Ali Forsyth plus current national pairs champion Lance Pascoe and Craig Tinker to form a strong combination in the fours.

McIlroy, 38, and Forsyth, 45, both from Nelson, have additional bling on the line at the championships. Forsyth has won nine national titles, and McIlroy has won four. A victory in the fours would not only earn the championship honours but would earn Forsyth a second Gold Star and a first such honour for McIlroy.

Standing in their way will be 147 other teams also pushing for honours including defending champions from Auckland led by international Mike Galloway, David Clark, Martin Dixon, and Steve Fisher.

There is a star-studded look to women’s team headed by Commonwealth Games and World Championship medallist, Selina Goddard who is joined by fellow Blackjacks Briar Atkinson and World Champion Teri Blackbourn along with rising junior star, Jhanna Savov who won the Auckland singles title in her first attempt.

They will be matched by another high quality team led by eight-time national champion Mandy Boyd, Kirsten Edwards, Amy McIlroy and 2023 singles world champion Tayla Bruce.

There is real interest in the fours combination led by Blackjacks head coach, Mike Kernaghan, a former world champion and Commonwealth Games medallist. For a second time, he has joined with English import Sam Tolchard, who was the 2022 World Champion of champions winner and England representative in winning two Commonwealth Games medals and a world title.

They are complemented by former national representative and highly accomplished bowler, Terry Scott who went on to coach Canada coach, and Wellington stalwart Michael Carroll.

The event is broadcast on Sky Sport, while draws and results and link to the free Live Stream can be found at www.bowlsnewzealand.co.nz.

