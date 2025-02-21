Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Music Meets Visual Art: Synaesthesia Live At Victoria On The River

Friday, 21 February 2025, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Synaesthesia

Hamilton | Kirikiriroa's Victoria on the River will transform into a vibrant fusion of live music, poetry, and immersive visuals on Sunday, March 9, 6.30pm as Synaesthesia: Riverbank Concert takes centre stage as part of the Festival of Weird 2025.

This free outdoor event brings together a unique lineup of artists, including Paper Cranes , Wildhorse, and Baltic Synthesis, blending indie-folk melodies, electronic soundscapes, and cinematic projections into a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory experience. Featuring poetry from literary greats such as Walt Whitman, Dylan Thomas, and Edgar Allan Poe, the performance explores the intersection of sound and vision, emotion and art.

“Synaesthesia is about breaking the boundaries between music, poetry, and visuals—creating an immersive space where art collides with nature,” says Sami, event organiser and member of Baltic Synthesis.

With an outdoor riverside setting and a live projection backdrop, the event promises to be an emotionally resonant experience for music lovers, creatives, and the Hamilton community alike.

In case of wet weather, the event will move to Mesoverse, located on Victoria on the River as the backup venue.
 

For event details, visit: synaesthesia.world

Find more from Synaesthesia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
