Australian Music Royalty James Reyne Returns To Auckland For One Night Only, With Special Guest Josh Owen

Australian rock ‘n’ roll royalty James Reyne is returning to New Zealand this October for a one-off acoustic show in Auckland. He will perform as a duo with special guest, Josh Owen.

Presented by The Sound, the legendary singer and songwriter, and former frontman of Australian Crawl, will perform an acoustic set not to be missed at the Auckland Town Hall on October 4, 2025.

James’ hits - including ‘Reckless’, ‘The Boys Light Up’, ‘Beautiful People’ and ‘Way Out West’ - have long provided the soundtrack to endless Kiwi summers.

Now decades after James made his 1979 debut on Australia’s iconic TV show, Countdown, the legend returns to New Zealand for one night only.

Fans of the ARIA Hall of Famer, who was also honoured with Australia’s Order of Merit in 2014 can expect to hear back-to-bank classics from James’ seven years with Australian Crawl, which spawned four studio albums.

Fans will also be treated to a string of acoustic versions of his anthems from his celebrated solo career, which spans more than 30 years, five Top 10 hits in Australia, 12 studio albums and four live albums. This includes his critically acclaimed 1988 self-titled debut; 1989’s HARD REYNE; all the way up to 2020’s TOON TOWN LULLABY and 2022’s LIVE IN THE CORNER HOTEL FRONT BAR.

And James has this message for his long-time supporters: “I just feel that I’m getting better,” he says. “I’m a better singer and a better songwriter.”

It’s a simple statement, but also remarkable – considering that this is an artist who has sold more than two million albums and written some of the most memorable Australasian songs of all time. Let’s not forget his songs that have been covered by the likes of Paul Kelly and John Farnham.

James will perform at the Auckland show as a duo with Australian artist Josh Owen, who is a solo artist in his own right but also known for his work as James’ guitarist. Josh will also open the show as the support act.

One of Australia’s most gifted vocalists and guitarists, Josh has toured his original works across Australia and been the backbone of many local and international artists when they seek after him for session work or touring.

Don’t miss the chance to see James Reyne live for one night only at the Auckland Town Hall.

