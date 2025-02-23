Champions Chase Further Success In Men's And Women's Fours Playoffs

22 February 2025

Teams skipped by Canterbury’s Andrew Kelly and Auckland’s Mike Galloway are the only former winners still in the Fours title race going into the men’s quarterfinals at the Bowls New Zealand National Championships in Christchurch.

Kelly, who skipped the fours to the title in 2012, has a new combination who are through to the final eight teams to chase for the title.

Originally from South Canterbury, Kelly has won national honours in the singles, pairs and fours as well as success representing New Zealand.

He has a new combination in Seamus Curtin, Nathan Glasson and Kelvin Scott who will take on a strong North Island team skipped by Alvin Gardiner in the quarterfinal. They edged out the formidable team headed by past Fours World Champion, Blake Signal from Wellington 14-9 in their round of 16 to advance.

Galloway has his combination of Martin Dixon and Steve Fisher from Royal Oak and David Clark from Manurewa looking to make it two in a row.

They were impressive throughout the knockout phase and will take on fellow Auckland combination skipped by Paul Anderson’s team of Nathan Arlidge, Steve Lilley and Gary Stubbs, who edged one of the title favourites led by the seven-time national fours champion Gary Lawson 19-18 in the round of 16.

Dunedin’s Blair Barringer is through to take on local Elmwood team skipped by Paul McKinnell, a former mixed pairs national titleholder.

Manawatu’s Tom Hook is also through to meet the Canterbury combination leaded by Kerry Becks.

Nelson star Val Smith, who recently announced her international retirement, has shown no signs of her game waning as a result, as her team won through to the semifinals in the women’s fours.

The 2023 national champions had to battle before prevailing 19-14 and 16-14 over the team skipped by well-known Cantabrian Sharon Wilson before an impressive 18-9 quarterfinal victory over the Auckland team skipped by Estelle Hickey.

They will meet the Canterbury combination skipped by well-known player Donelda Scott.

The other semifinal will see the powerhouse combination of five-time national fours champion Mandy Boyd with long-time teammate Kirsten Edwards, Amy McIlroy and New Zealand representative Tayla Bruce, the 2023 women’s player of the year.

They take on the highly experienced Tauranga skip Sue Hodges with Julie Adams, former New Zealand representative Mina Paul and Kate Kennedy-Newton.

The draws and results along with link to the free Live Stream can be found at www.bowlsnewzealand.co.nz.

