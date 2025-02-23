Preserving Traditions For Future Generations At The 2025 Southland A & P Show

Renowned as the day when country comes to town, this year’s Southland A & P Show is all about preserving traditions for future generations.

The Southland A & P Association have been hard at work in recent months, organising this year’s Southland A & P Show, on Saturday 1 March at Donovan Park.

“I know we say it every year, but the 2025 show is looking like it’s going to be the best yet,” president Paula Bell says.

This year’s theme preserving traditions for future generations will mean all Southlanders will get a taste of the shows rich heritage, embedded in many families from all over the region, who travel to Donovan Park year on year for the Southland show.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer something for everyone at the Southland A & P Show, with the association working hard over the past year to deliver another fantastic event” Paula says.

“We pride ourselves on being one of the main events on the south’s A & P calendar, and are thrilled to have this years theme centred on the show being a family tradition for many in Invercargill and across the Southland region, with thousands attending from all over.”

The Friday Night Market is back, starting at 5:30pm on Friday, February 28, with food, crafters and music.

On Saturday, March 1, Donovan Park on Bainfield Road will be transformed yet again for the 155th Southland A & P Show.

“We love seeing Donovan Park bustling with people for our show, as we bring country to town for the day, and are looking forward to building on previous year’s successes.”

“Entertainers 3 Ring Riot Circus are again starring in this year’s show, and they’ll be sure to leave everyone impressed with their talents. We are also looking forward to welcoming The Company Band to the KiwiSkips Food Court Stage to entertain throughout the day”

Many will be looking for redemption at the coveted Claas Harvest Centre Hobby Horse Race, back again in 2025.

Log Marketing Woodchopping is featuring again in 2025 along with the Insulmax Kids Corner which includes the XO Carnival, Mini Jeeps and a range of inflatables.

Southland Riding for the Disabled is again offering horse and pony rides for a donation throughout the day and there will be tractor rides thanks to Southland

Farm Machinery, with proceeds going to our charity of choice, Southland Food Bank.

Back in 2025 is the Wilsons Contracting ‘Percy’s Straw Dig’, where kids will go crazy for the fantastic prizes hidden in the haystack - being held after the grand parade.

The Heenan Small Engines Commercial Trade & Community Hub has been extremely well supported this year, with a wide range of businesses and community groups set to showcase what they have to offer.

More crafters than before will also have their goods up for sale in the PowerNet Crafters Market and there will be animals galore in the popular VetSouth Petville petting zoo.

An A & P Show would not be complete without the usual attractions, with the equestrian section, sheep, cattle and donkeys all securing similar entries to last year, rounding out the show.

“As always, we’re looking forward to delivering another incredible Southland A & P Show, which is growing year on year, as well as celebrating and showcasing our rural way of life in the deep south,” Paula said.

Gates open on show day, Saturday, March 1, at 9am. Tickets are $15 for adults and children under 16 are free.

© Scoop Media

