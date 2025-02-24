Wingsuit Pilot Jason Dodunski Has Set Two Oceanic Records From Skydive Auckland

Supplied: Dan McGregor

Dodunski exited the aircraft high above Auckland’s West Coast, gliding at speeds of over 290 km/h before safely deploying his parachute.

Without propulsion, he flew 18.182 km in 5 minutes and 20.4 seconds from 18,000 feet, marking the longest wingsuit flight for both time and distance in the region.

The jump was made possible with the support of Skydive Auckland, the New Zealand Parachute Federation (NZPF), aircraft pilot Pierce Hargreaves, and in-air support provided by Dan McGregor.

A New Zealander currently residing in Australia, Dodunski has returned to coach a number of up-and-coming wingsuit pilots who are currently competing at the New Zealand Freefall Nationals at Parakai, Auckland. This achievement, along with a record turnout of wingsuit pilots at the event, highlights the growing wingsuit and skydiving community in New Zealand and the potential for future record attempts.

