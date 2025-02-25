Cure Boating Club Shines At NZ Rowing Championships With Historic Gold For Rangiora High Students

Back row (left to right): Gendie Woods (Club Representative & Rowing NZ Umpire), Alex Kennedy (Coach), Hannah Shadbolt, Jojo Baldwin, Macey Barnes, Ella Barnes Front row (left to right): Sophie Rattray, Montana Maaelopa (Auckland Rowing Club), Perri Stevenson, Annabel Hurst, Annabelle Scott (coxswain) [Photo credit: Sharron Bennett Photography]

Cure Boating Club has once again proven its strength on the national stage, delivering an outstanding performance at the 2025 New Zealand Rowing Championships held at Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel from 18-22 February.

With a record-breaking 21 A-Final appearances, Cure’s rowers secured an impressive 13 medals, including two golds, seven silvers, and four bronzes. The club also saw eight of its athletes drafted into Premier crews, cementing its reputation as a powerhouse despite it’s small size.

Cure’s success extended across all levels, from novice to senior, with a remarkable four podium finishes in a row on Saturday.

Rangiora High’s Golden Crew Stuns in Women’s Intermediate Eight

The highlight of the championships for North Canterbury locals was a dominant gold medal performance by a crew of predominantly Rangiora High School students in the Women's Intermediate Coxed Eight.

Coached by former Rangiora High student and Olympian Alex Kennedy, the crew delivered a spectacular victory, crossing the line in 7:06.19—a staggering 22 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals, Oamaru Rowing Club (7:28.70).

In doing so, they also shaved two seconds off the fastest-ever time at Nationals for this event!

This victory was especially significant for most of the crew, who claimed their second gold medal having also won in their novice year back in 2023.

Other Rangiora High School Medalists

Rangiora High’s success didn’t stop there. Ethan McGrath and Liam Barrett secured a bronze medal in the Men’s Intermediate Coxed Quad Sculls, racing in a composite crew with Dunstan Arm Rowing Club.

A Club Punching Above Its Weight

Despite entering just 27 athletes among 768 competitors, Cure Boating Club’s achievements reflect the dedication of its rowers, coaches, and supporters. The club’s commitment to excellence was evident across all divisions, from promising novices to seasoned seniors.

Massive credit goes to senior coach Alex Kennedy - a former Cure rower and Rangiora High student, represented New Zealand in the Men’s U23 Eight in 2013 and 2014, before progressing to the New Zealand Elite Eight at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Thanks are also due to Head Coach Armin Svoboda, the Cure Committee, and the dedicated parents and volunteers, whose tireless efforts keep the club thriving.

Want to Give Rowing a Go?

From their Clubrooms on the Kaiapoi River, Cure Boating Club, established in 1868, is one of New Zealand’s oldest rowing clubs, offering opportunities for all ages and abilities, from novice to elite level.

Rowing is a sport that builds fitness, resilience, and lifelong friendships—and for those with ambition, it can open pathways to international competition and even the Olympics.

If you’re interested in learning to row, Cure runs open days and beginner programmes. Get in touch and experience the thrill of rowing!

