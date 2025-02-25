TVNZ To Broadcast FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers Live And Free

TVNZ will broadcast the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers, bringing football fever to fans across the motu, with match coverage airing on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.

The top four teams in Oceania will compete for their World Cup dream as New Zealand, New Caledonia, Tahiti and Fiji go head-to-head in a game of two halves. A historic moment for football in Oceania, one team will earn direct entry to FIFA World Cup 2026.

TVNZ’s Head of Sport, Events and Partnerships, Melodie Robinson said, “We’re thrilled to bring viewers the excitement of the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers with three must-watch games airing live and free on TVNZ. Our partnership with New Zealand Football ensures footy fans won’t miss a moment of the action as they enjoy world-class football right here in Aotearoa.”

New Zealand Football’s General Manager Brand & Partnerships, James Wear added, “It’s great to partner with TVNZ, their reach through TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ combined with our long-term broadcast partner FIFA+ will ensure that fans throughout Aotearoa and around the globe will be able to watch these games free to air”.

The all-important Oceania Qualifiers Semi-Finals will take place at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on Friday 21 March, when New Caledonia kicks off against Tahiti before New Zealand tackles Fiji.

The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to a thrilling conclusion with the FIFA World Cup 26 Oceania Qualifiers Final at Eden Park, Auckland, on Monday 24 March. The region’s top two teams will battle it out in what is sure to be an unforgettable match.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

TVNZ Breakfast presenter, former weekend sport presenter and 1News’ Paris 2024 Olympics anchor, Chris Chang, will host the broadcast coverage, with experienced football commentator and host of Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport, Jason Pine, commentating the game.

All eyes will be on the All Whites as they vie for the opportunity to represent New Zealand and Oceania on football’s biggest stage in 2026.

BROADCAST DETAILS ACROSS THE GAMES:

Friday 21 March: Semi Final 1 – New Caledonia v Tahiti, 3pm

Friday 21 March: Semi Final 2 – New Zealand v Fiji, 7pm

Monday 24 March: Final – 7pm

All matches available on TVNZ+ and matches featuring New Zealand also available on TVNZ 2.

Tickets for all games can be booked from Ticketek at:

https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=OFCQUAL25

Tickets for the Semi-Finals are $20 for adults and $10 for kids (plus ticketing fees).

Tickets for the Final are $20, $40 and $80 for adults and $10, $20 and $40 for kids (plus ticketing fees).

© Scoop Media

