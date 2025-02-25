Champions Tour Kiwi Champ Still Harbours Open Dream

One of the most successful players on the PGA TOUR Champions across the past four seasons, with a total of eight victories, including one in 2024 to help him become the Charles Schwab Cup champion, the 53-year-old has arrived at Millbrook Resort for what he thinks may be one of his final chances to win his national open.

It’s his third start of the year, heading back home after finishing equal fifth in Hawaii and second in Morocco to kick off his 2025 PGA TOUR Champions campaign. “So I’ve got some good vibes and a game not quite where I want it, but it’s early season,” Alker said ahead of a Tuesday afternoon practice round with former New Zealand Open Champion Brendan Jones.

“Early season, you’re trying to feel out where you’re at and get into some form. I’m just happy to be back in New Zealand and give it another crack. I don’t know how many I’ve got left in me, so I’m just happy to be down here and play.”

One significant difference for Alker at Millbrook Resort this year is that not only would a win gain him what he so dearly wants – his name on the Brodie Breeze Trophy – but also a spot in this year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

For the first time, the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is part of the Open Qualifying Series, offering Sunday’s winner a much sought-after direct path into the year’s third major championship.

It’s one of the reasons why this year’s field at Queenstown is exceptionally strong. Alker’s last appearance at The Open came in 2007 at Carnoustie, one of two starts over a professional career that began in 1995.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The Open’s the greatest tournament in the world, I think,” Alker said. “It’s a credit to the tournament too, to get that spot. It doesn’t just happen every day and they don’t just give them out to anybody. “It just shows the quality of the tournament, how much it’s grown and they recognise that we get an international field and it’s special.”

Alker’s 2025 New Zealand Open campaign will start at 8.02 am on Thursday on the Remarkables course, one of two par-71 layouts in use for the opening two rounds.

The 104th New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport begins on Thursday with a cut for the top 60 players plus ties to compete over the final two rounds at the weekend at Millbrook Resort chasing a total prize purse of NZ$2 million.

© Scoop Media

