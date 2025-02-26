Power-packed Play Highlights Title Chase In Mixed Pairs Bowls In Christchurch

Jan Shirley directs partner Aiden Takarua during section play in the Mixed Pairs at the Summerset National Bowls Championships in Christchurch (Photo/Supplied)

More than 100 combinations won their way through to post-section play after two days of qualifying in the Summerset National Mixed Pairs Bowls Championships in Christchurch.

Following on from a standout national fours competition, there was a mammoth field of more than 270 teams enter the championships with 108 combinations securing the required four wins to progress to post-section play.

The clubs throughout the region put their hands up to host the competition with 20 greens from Rangiora to Halswell required to host the bumper entries.

The Summerset National Mixed Pairs is a relatively new event, added to the national championship programme in 2021, and proving both popular and prestigious.

Current Blackjacks representatives Keanu Darby and Tayla Bruce showed they will be strong contenders for the 2025 title, with Bruce having gone deep into post-section play in the Fours championship.

Nelson’s Ali Forsyth, a former world championship fours gold medallist and current Blackjack, and Dale Rayner from Johnsonville skipped the winning national fours team last year, although impressed in qualifying.

The extensive number of teams through to post-section include many outstanding and proven performances including the likes of Gary Lawson (Elmwood Park) with Wendy Jensen (Omaha Beach), Lance Pascoe and Mandy Boyd (both Elmwood Park), Sam Tolchard (England) and Sarah Scott (North East Valley), Selina Goddard (Takapuna) and Robbie Bird (Naenae) plus Jan Shirley (Elmwood Park) and Aiden Takarua (Pt Chevalier) all looming large as they eye further success in post-section play.

There will be four rounds to be played on Wednesday and three rounds played for Thursday including the finals, which will be hosted by the Fendalton Bowling Club from 8.30am with free entry.

Additionally Bowls New Zealand will broadcast play from both post-section days live on Sky Sport 2 and the Bowls New Zealand YouTube channel.

