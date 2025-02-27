Dr Jo Prendergast Brings Her New Hit Comedy Show Cancer And Cartwheels To NZ International Comedy Festival

Photo/Supplied.

Hot off the back of an Australian Festival tour, award-winning Kiwi comedian, psychiatrist, author and cancer survivor, Dr Jo Prendergast is bringing her new hit comedy, Cancer and Cartwheels to the 2025 New Zealand International Comedy Festival this May.

Dr. Jo Prendergast shares her experience of being diagnosed and surviving breast cancer as only a comedian, doctor and survivor can. Blending stand-up, sketch, songs and video clips into an uproariously funny show that traverses the lived experience of cancer with comedy and important health messages to deliver a heartwarming exploration of life’s curve balls. It’s a show that shows the importance of still having a laugh when sh*t hits the fan.

Drawing on her personal experience of surviving breast cancer, Dr Jo delves into themes of resilience, body neutrality, menopause, healthcare inequality, and the emotional toll of illness, all wrapped up in her signature wit through her unique lens.

This is more than a comedy show—it’s an experience that will leave you laughing, reflecting, and inspired about resilience through the toughest things in life.

Dr Jo is also teaming up with Cancer Society NZ with some proceeds from ticket sales going to the charity and donations able to be made directly through ticketing.

“As a psychiatrist and a breast cancer survivor, I am very aware of how important it is to not only survive cancer but to survive well,” Jo shares. “I am using my platform to raise awareness and help those going through a similar cancer experience. Cancer and Cartwheels shines the spotlight on what it is actually like to have breast cancer - something that has touched most people's lives - whether it's your mother, sister, friend or you!”

Confirmed dates and locations for Cartwheels and Cancer will be announced on Wednesday 5 March on the official NZ International Comedy Festival website here.

REVIEWS:

“Courageous and resoundingly funny”- Theatre Review

“Full of skits, songs, and some harsh truths, Cancer and Cartwheels is a hoot.” - Art Murmurs

ABOUT DR JO PRENDERGAST:

Dr Jo Prendergast is a New Zealand based comedian, improviser, and actor. She is also a psychiatrist, author, and film producer. Jo trained as a doctor in New Zealand and did specialty training as a psychiatrist in Sydney Australia. She has worked in a wide range of settings with teenagers and adults in public mental health services and private practice in both New Zealand and Australia. She currently works in the area of childhood trauma effects as an assessor for ACC in New Zealand.

Jo’s teenage mental health book for parents ‘When Life Sucks’ was released by Harper Collins in New Zealand and Australia in September 2023 and the UK June 2024. The book was written using Jo’s unique voice as a psychiatrist, comedian and parent of teenagers.

Jo started stand-up comedy in 2017 at the age of 48. Jo was nominated for Breakthrough Comedian at the NZ Comedy Guild Awards 2020. She was long listed for the prestigious Billy T Award in September 2023. Her multi award-winning debut comedy show ‘Jo Ghastly: The Cool Mum’ sold out the entire season with 5- star reviews at Adelaide Fringe 2023, had full houses at the NZ International Comedy Festival 2023 and toured to Melbourne Comedy Festival and Edinburgh Fringe in 2024. ‘Cancer and Cartwheels’ is Jo’s second solo show.

CONNECT WITH DR JO:

Website: https://drjoprendergast.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjoprendergastcomedy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjoprendergastcomedy/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/joprendergast

