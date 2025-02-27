Investment In Creative Spaces Pays Dividends In Health And Social Outcomes

A report demonstrating the positive impact of multi-year funding from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage on community-based creative spaces across Aotearoa shows a dramatic 246% increase in people attending creative spaces.

The report, Te kaha o ā tātou mahi | The Power of our work, uses data gathered by Arts Access Aotearoa over the three years, the report provides evidence of the health and social benefits provided by creative spaces around Aotearoa New Zealand.

Arts Access Aotearoa partnered with Manatū Taonga from December 2020 to January 2025 to deliver a three-year $18 million CARE Fund contract supporting the growth and sustainability of creative spaces.

In 2019, national attendance rates were estimated at 11,000 people attending 67 creative spaces. In 2024, this figure had increased to an estimated 40,000 people attending the 53 creative spaces supported through the CARE Fund, and impacting an additional 120,000 whānau, family and/or companions and support people.

Romayne, one of 228 rangatahi attending Crescendo in Auckland over a six-month period, says: “I was quite lost. I wasn’t sure what to do … I didn’t have a passion for anything. Through Crescendo, I have learned that even the most out-of-tune instruments can create a beautiful melody. It’s not about music, it’s about people and connection.”

Richard Benge, Executive Director, Arts Access Aotearoa, says Manatū Taonga’s investment has paid significant dividends for society by providing social, economic, health and wellbeing outcomes.

“In economic terms, happier, connected people mean people making positive contributions to our society and fewer people in the health system,” Richard says. “It’s a win-win situation.”

There are 65 members of the Creative Spaces Network, which is facilitated by Arts Access Aotearoa. Creative spaces are community arts organisations, recognised as part of the social services sector and providing services that improve the health, wellbeing and skills of their participants.

In particular, they support people who experience barriers to participation so they can create art or participate in artistic activities such as theatre, dance, circus, music, film and creative writing.

Data shows that the highest percentage of participants attending creative spaces have a learning disability (22%), followed by people with mental distress (17%), vulnerable youth (15%), people experiencing poverty (12%) and isolation (11%).

“With this funding, creative spaces expanded their services to accommodate the demand, reducing strain on other social services,” Richard Benge says. “They were also able to support career pathways, employ more people and provide professional development.”

Accompanying the report are 51 individual stories demonstrating the impact of the multi-year funding. For example:

Artists in the Making and Te Mana Tangata, Whitianga and Coromandel Town: “Beyond the creative practice, our spaces nurture social bonds, providing a space to interact, kōrero and build connections over shared activities. Participants leave each session with new skills, new friendships and a profound feeling of belonging.”

“Beyond the creative practice, our spaces nurture social bonds, providing a space to interact, kōrero and build connections over shared activities. Participants leave each session with new skills, new friendships and a profound feeling of belonging.” Arts for Health Community Trust, Hamilton: catering for 1965 participants over six months, it’s “a place where you see children, teens and young people in their 20s mixing and conversing with people in their 80s, encouraging each other and creating a sense of community and wellbeing through engagement in the creative process”.

catering for 1965 participants over six months, it’s “a place where you see children, teens and young people in their 20s mixing and conversing with people in their 80s, encouraging each other and creating a sense of community and wellbeing through engagement in the creative process”. Artsenta, Dunedin: The multi-year funding enabled it to develop and expand an innovative model of regional outreach in several towns in North and Central Otago. Participants reported significant benefits to their wellbeing. Feitan says: “One of the most special parts is the support of the group and knowing that you’re not alone with what you’re going through.”

The multi-year funding enabled it to develop and expand an innovative model of regional outreach in several towns in North and Central Otago. Participants reported significant benefits to their wellbeing. Feitan says: “One of the most special parts is the support of the group and knowing that you’re not alone with what you’re going through.” Toi Ora, Auckland: providing innovation and leadership in creativity and mental health recovery. “The feeling of safety and non-judgemental acceptance is powerful and uniquely liberating. Toi Ora has been life-changing for me,” says one of its artists.

providing innovation and leadership in creativity and mental health recovery. “The feeling of safety and non-judgemental acceptance is powerful and uniquely liberating. Toi Ora has been life-changing for me,” says one of its artists. Canterbrainers, Christchurch: Muli-year investment enabled it to extend its outreach activities to people with neurological conditions with two new choirs. “Our members’ primary reason for coming is to see improvements in their speech and breathing. But our choirs are so much more to them. “I enjoy it. I’m just very, very happy. I can’t wait for the next week,” one choir member says.

Muli-year investment enabled it to extend its outreach activities to people with neurological conditions with two new choirs. “Our members’ primary reason for coming is to see improvements in their speech and breathing. But our choirs are so much more to them. “I enjoy it. I’m just very, very happy. I can’t wait for the next week,” one choir member says. Pablos Art Studios, Wellington: providing free arts opportunities, including materials, workshops, demonstrations, tuition, critique groups, exhibitions, outings, outreach programmes and art therapy. “I felt at home immediately. I felt I had found my tribe. I can confidently say that Pablos has saved my life,” one artist says.

providing free arts opportunities, including materials, workshops, demonstrations, tuition, critique groups, exhibitions, outings, outreach programmes and art therapy. “I felt at home immediately. I felt I had found my tribe. I can confidently say that Pablos has saved my life,” one artist says. Jolt, Christchurch: “I am proud to have a paid job as a teacher and to go to Scotland to take my work over there to share my culture and my family. Jolt is my family forever,” says Jacob Levington, dancer and tutor

Richard Benge says the stories and the artists speak for themselves: art and community are powerful tools to transform lives.

“Arts Access Aotearoa is proud of the way creative spaces have responded to funding challenges by adapting to the new funding landscape and articulating the impact of what they do,” he says.

“We will continue to support and advocate for them as they transition from the end of the multi-year investment to seeking sustainable funding alternatives.”

