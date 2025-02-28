Tauranga Pair Claim Summerset National Mixed Pairs Honours

27 February 2025

Summerset National Mixed Pairs champions, Dan Dickison and Sue Hodges. (Bowls NZ)

Two of Bay of Plenty’s most successful bowlers, Sue Hodges and Dan Dickison combined to claim the Summerset National Mixed Pairs Championship in Christchurch.

The pair, who has won nearly 40 Bay of Plenty Centre titles between them, were in outstanding form today. They won the quarterfinals over the 2024 emerging player of the year, Kaylin Huwyler and Blackjack Briar Atkinson 13-6, before an impressive performance to account for Rodney Hooper and Jude Main from Christchurch 19-9 in the semifinal.

That pitted them against local Canterbury pairing of Lance Pascoe and Mandy Boyd from Elmwood Park in the final.

The Cantabrians had edged the international pairing of Ali Forsyth and Dale Rayner 10-9 in the quarterfinal and were dominant in winning the semifinal over Sean Quinn and Lynda Bennett (Waikato) 20-4.

The final was locked at 5-5 before Hodges and Dickison gained a three to move to 8-5. The match tightened again at 9-7 but the leaders grabbed two on the final end for the 11-7 victory.

It was extra special for Hodges who was in the runners-up of the women’s fours last week.

“I didn’t want to lose two finals in seven days so I am absolutely stoked,” said Hodges.

Her playing partner was equally thrilled with the national title.

“It hasn’t sunk in, I am blown away, “ said Dickison. “It is a dream for me. Something I have always wanted. To play with Sue and get through 270 other teams feels awesome.”

Strong support from Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty bowls community had been inspiring.

“It has been moving with all the support from my wife and friends at home,” said Dickison. “We are getting so many messages of support and some clubmates who have stayed on to support us the whole way.”

The pair praised the increasing level of support and increasing entries for the championships, offering friends and families the opportunity to mix a holiday with bowls.

Results, Quarterfinals: Sean Quinn and Lynda Bennett bt Jordan Keene and Charvarna Williams 12-10; Lance Pascoe and Mandy Boyd bt Ali Forsyth and Dale Rayner 10-9, Rodney Hooper and Jude Main bt Rob Ashton and Linda Ralph 12-11, Dan Dickison and Sue Hodges bt Kaylin Huwyler and Briar Atkinson 13-6.

Semifinal: Pascoe and Boyd bt Quinn and Bennett 20-4, Dickison and Hodges bt Hooper and Main 19-9.

Final: Dickison and Hodges bt Pascoe and Boyd 11-7.

Details: www.bowlsnewzealand.co.nz.

