Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nuggets Announce First Import Signing For 2025

Friday, 28 February 2025, 9:06 am
Press Release: Otago Nuggets

The Otago Nuggets are excited to announce the signing of Jose Perez, their first import player for the 2025 season. Perez, a versatile guard from New York, brings a wealth of experience and talent to not only the team, but to the Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL) in general.

Standing at 6'6", 26-year-old Perez has showcased his skills across various teams throughout his career to date, most recently at the Arizona State Sun Devils. At Arizona State, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Known for his scoring ability and defensive tenacity, Perez is expected to be a significant addition to the Nuggets' lineup.

"I am thrilled to join the Otago Nuggets and bring my game to New Zealand," Perez said. "I look forward to contributing to the team's on-court success and making an impact this season."

Nuggets’ head coach, Mike Kelly, shared his enthusiasm for his team’s marquee signing.

"We are delighted to welcome Jose to the Nuggets,” Kelly said. “His skill set will be invaluable to the group. He can create for himself and others at a high level, and we believe he will be a key player in our pursuit of the Championship."

Perez joins Joshua Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Jono Janssen, Darcy Knox, Mike Ruske, Caleb Smiler and Mac Stodart on the Nuggets' 2025 roster.

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Otago Nuggets on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 