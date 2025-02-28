Nuggets Announce First Import Signing For 2025

The Otago Nuggets are excited to announce the signing of Jose Perez, their first import player for the 2025 season. Perez, a versatile guard from New York, brings a wealth of experience and talent to not only the team, but to the Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL) in general.

Standing at 6'6", 26-year-old Perez has showcased his skills across various teams throughout his career to date, most recently at the Arizona State Sun Devils. At Arizona State, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Known for his scoring ability and defensive tenacity, Perez is expected to be a significant addition to the Nuggets' lineup.

"I am thrilled to join the Otago Nuggets and bring my game to New Zealand," Perez said. "I look forward to contributing to the team's on-court success and making an impact this season."

Nuggets’ head coach, Mike Kelly, shared his enthusiasm for his team’s marquee signing.

"We are delighted to welcome Jose to the Nuggets,” Kelly said. “His skill set will be invaluable to the group. He can create for himself and others at a high level, and we believe he will be a key player in our pursuit of the Championship."

Perez joins Joshua Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Jono Janssen, Darcy Knox, Mike Ruske, Caleb Smiler and Mac Stodart on the Nuggets' 2025 roster.

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

