Zeal Jones To Be Final Beneficiary Of Kiwi Driver Fund

Zeal Jones will be the final beneficiary of the KDF programme. (Photo/Supplied)

Rising rally star Zeal Jones will be the beneficiary of KDF’s final round of funding, and will take part in Morizo Challenge Cup - a GR Yaris spec series championship that runs in conjunction with the Japan Rally Championship and is organised by Toyota Gazoo Racing. It is composed of six tarmac and two gravel rounds, totalling 8 rounds across Japan. The first round gets underway on 28th February till the 2nd of March.

Jones attracted support from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand late last year in his efforts to secure a seat as a junior in Toyota’s world rallying programme. He got incredibly close, making the final six from an initial entry of 100 drivers.

Jones aims to win the championship this year, giving him the best chance at securing a spot in what he narrowly missed in December. If successful, he will be given a paid-for program to live in Finland and develop through the programme to reach the WRC.

Support for the young rally driver is the perfect final act for KDF. Bob McMurray, a Trustee since the Fund was first established ten years ago, says the time is now right to move aside for other players in the space.

“We are very proud of everything that has been achieved by KDF and its drivers over the last ten years,” he explained. “It’s been a remarkable programme that has helped support drivers in their quest to compete at the highest levels.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Many of them have achieved that aim and proved the original concept of the trust was valid.”

The funding landscape has changed in recent years in regard to supporting New Zealand’s rising circuit racing stars. The Tony Quinn Foundation is a key supporter as is the Giltrap Group with both its Porsche Scholarship and Junior Scholarship programmes. Rodin Cars has its Formula Ford to Formula 1 pathway and there are numerous other companies running scholarship schemes.

“The final KDF support will take us in another direction as we look at New Zealand rallying talent and sign-off with support to help one of our young stars in that arena – Zeal Jones – make the next step forward in his career,” added McMurray. “He is an outstanding prospect and is a fine candidate for funding in every respect, a great ambassador for his sport and an amazing talent.”

“The funds will be spread across a range of costs. However, direct racing costs, ie entry fees, insurances, fuel, and tyres, will make up most of the expenditure. But also travel costs as competing in Japan can come at a price” Jones said.

The list of drivers who have benefitted from significant KDF funding is a significant one, and back in 2020 Lawson summed up just how important the support had been in his career progression, when he said.

“Without the Kiwi Driver Fund I would not have been racing this year or last year. It's a massive part of what helped me get onto the Toyota Racing Series grid.”

© Scoop Media

