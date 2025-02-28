NZ Vocalist/Producer Lola, Returns With New Single, ‘Faith’

Following her lucid trip-hop single ‘Under’, Tāmaki Makaurau-based producer and vocalist Lola returns with ‘Faith’, a song that grapples with the fleeting nature of spirituality. Set against a backdrop of layered percussion, Spanish guitar, and cinematic stillness, ‘Faith’ questions the things we hold onto—whether in ourselves, in others, or in something greater—and the ease with which they can slip away.

Self-produced and written by Lola, she describes ‘Faith’ as: “A cyclical take on being connected to energy that feels bigger than just the day-to-day. But that connection is fleeting; life inevitably pulls you back, grounding you in reality. The song tries to capture that push and pull—the cycle of losing it, searching for it, and finding it again, only for it to slip away once more.”

Drawing influence from flamenco and Andalusian folk sounds that narrated Lola's upbringing, ‘Faith’ pulses with rhythm yet remains deeply introspective. The track features Phoebe Johnson (Revulva) on bass and Drew Barnicoat on guitar, lending an organic warmth to Lola’s production. The interplay between these elements mirrors the song’s theme—a dance between trust and hesitation, between movement and stillness.

Most recently, Lola starred in Stolen Girlfriends Club’s ‘Stolen Kisses’ Valentine’s Day campaign, appearing on billboards across Tāmaki Makaurau alongside her partner, fellow producer Zëla Somar. The campaign, aligned with Lola’s own artistic ethos—one that embraces fluidity, and self-expression. Reflecting on the experience, Lola says, "this campaign felt like a reflection of where I’m at—more confident in myself, less concerned with outside opinions. Through music, I’ve grown into that comfort. Love doesn’t need to be othered or explained—it just is."

Since the release of ‘Under’, Lola has continued carving out her own lane, with her music gaining traction on alternative radio across Aotearoa. Alongside her solo work, she has produced for Isla Noon and Toy Shaw while scoring the i-D finalist film ‘Revenant’ in collaboration with stylist and designer Zheyi Ruan.

About Lola:

Music is only one part of a beautiful and brutal equation, for Lola. In the same tradition as Björk, Rosalía, Eartheater and 070 Shake, the emerging vocalist and producer creates dark experimental pop music draped in multimedia visuals that drinks deeply from the wellsprings of the avant-garde, queer club culture, fashion show runway music.

Growing up between the lush, native forests and rivers of New Zealand’s rural South Island and the mediaeval landmarks and well-worn streets of North East England - Lola’s creative identity was shaped from this state of duality. During her late teens, the internet became the gateway through which she discovered a world of hyper-expressive artists who saw the connective power of pop and the esoteric depths of fringe culture as the same. In the process, she found the tools to explore her identity, worldview and fashion sensibilities. Since 2022, Lola has been based in Tāmaki Makaurau, where she has been exploring the fusion of cinematic sound design and nocturnal electronic pop, creating sonic-visual experiences through her music. In 2024, Lola was named one of three winners of Shure’s Next Extraordinary Sound Competition, a recognition of her unique artistic vision and sound.

