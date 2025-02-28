Aotearoa Artist Luana Gordon Releases Heartfelt Single 'Got Me Good'

Luana comes from a close-knit Pacific-European family in South Auckland and her original songs, written and created in home studios with her brothers and fellow musicians Peter and Oliver Leupolu, centre on themes of love, relationships, home and work.

Her sound is an evocative but down-to-earth style that moves between indie pop, alternative rock, and folk music.

‘Got Me Good’ follows the release of ‘Drunk In The Living Room’ Luana’s debut single released in September 2023, and ‘Working the Weekend’ released in March 2024.

‘Got Me Good’ is a romantic bossa nova-inspired track, exploring “the mix of emotions at the realisation of your own naivety in a past relationship” shares Luana.

“This song started after I challenged myself to write a bossa nova guitar theme and see what lyrics it inspired. After composing a simple guitar part and playing through it a few times, I felt the mood of the song was a mixture of playful and wistful.”

From here the lyrical concept of someone looking back on a past relationship developed.

“I hope listeners are able to hear in this song that everyone makes mistakes in relationships, especially when they’re young, and they shouldn’t feel silly or ashamed, they should just try to learn from it and keep moving.”

‘Got Me Good’ was Produced by Luanas brother Peter Leupolu, and accompanied by guitarist Oliver Leupolu.

Luana Gordon’s new single and music video ‘Got Me Good’ is out today via all online streaming platforms.

‘Got Me Good’ was made possible thanks to the support from NZ On Air New Music Pasifika funding.

