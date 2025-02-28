WOMB Release Ethereal New Single/Video ‘Only You'

WOMB (Photo/Caleb Corlett)

Sibling trio Womb have released ‘Only You,’ the fourth single from their upcoming third album One Is Always Heading Somewhere, to be released on March 14th. The album will be available digitally and on clear vinyl LP via Flying Nun Records.

The lyrics ‘Love not lightly, light on water’ are the driving force behind the new song, ‘Only You,’ which draws on Chris Knox’s 1989 anthem, ‘Not Given Lightly,’ and shares a similar conviction. "Light on water’" can be witnessed dancing across the step printed, 16mm frames in the new music video directed by Caleb Corlett, showing the allure of love and the desire to be submerged beyond the surface.

One Is Always Heading Somewhere is Womb’s third album, recorded throughout 2023 and 2024, between living rooms and bedrooms of various houses across the country – from the trio’s hometown of Te Whanganui-a-Tara to their new homes of Whanganui, Whakatū, and Tāmaki Makaurau. Additional recording was done at their dear friend Bevan Smith’s backyard studio, Circle Blue Studios, with mixing done with their new collaborator De Stevens at Roundhead Studios.

“One is always heading somewhere” are words that arose after reading a poem by Ocean Vuong, 'Someday I’ll Love Ocean Vuong' – the lines go: “The most beautiful part of your body / is where it’s headed. and remember, / loneliness is still time spent / with the world.”

The album builds musically from where their previous albums – Like Splitting the Head from the Body and Dreaming of the Future Again – left off. While still harbouring their signature emotive and ethereal sound, Womb’s third album sees the three moving toward a more refined style. The arrangements are layered and warm, where Georgette's driving drums are met with percussive samples, Haz’s cinematic synths swirl and rise, and Cello’s textured strings stretch across the tracks. There are also sparser moments that draw you to Cello’s direct and often melancholic vocal delivery.

(Photo/Supplied)

Lyrically, the songs trace moments across the two years recording the album, drawing on the repeated imagery that characterises Cello’s days: of driving, of dreaming, of light on water, or in the sky. Each song is both personal and allegorical, diaristic and metaphoric – each looking at connection and the things we are tethered to.

