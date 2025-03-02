Introducing Ali Whitton And His Debut Single 'Give It Up Now'

Ali Whitton is an Aotearoa-born,Yorkshire-raised and now Wellington based singer-songwriter who is stepping into his own as an artist. Leading the charge with his debut single ‘Give It Up Now’, Ali is an artist who refuses to let go, blending raw storytelling with a sound shaped by decades of experience and dedication to his craft.

Performing for years under the name Lost Bird, Ali built a reputation for writing heartfelt, melancholic folk-pop, playing everywhere from Wellington bars to stadium stages—including opening for Ed Sheeran in Auckland in 2018. Now, after years of performing behind an alias, Ali is stepping forward under his own name, embracing his identity as an artist with an invigorated sense of purpose, and tackling his artistry with newfound confidence and clarity.

‘Give It Up Now’ is an intimate reckoning with the idea of walking away from our creative pursuits in life—a thought Ali has wrestled with for years but never been able to fully embrace. “In my twenties, as a singer-songwriter in London, I made a mental promise that I’d give music until I was thirty and then stop. I’m now 41, and I can’t give it up… I’ve tried! I’ve sometimes had it on the backburner for years at a time, but music keeps pulling me back as a way of interpreting and understanding the ups and downs of life,” he shares. “Over the years, I’ve had grandparents say to me, ‘Maybe just keep it as a hobby’ and an ex said ‘For someone who sings, you can’t really sing.’ Give It Up Now is about that inner voice all creatives have—the one that asks, ‘Why are you still doing this? Why can’t you stop?’”

‘Give It Up Now’ was brought to life with some of Aotearoa’s most respected musicians. While searching for a kiwi producer, Ali explored Aotearoa folk and country artists and was drawn to the work and sound of Reb Fountain. A deep dive into album credits led him to Dave Khan, and after just one session together , Dave suggested bringing Reb in as a co-producer. The trio worked closely over several months, refining the song’s intricate, intimate sound. Drummer Gus Agars, who plays with Marlon Williams as part of The Yarra Benders, also joined the project; the results speak for themselves.

With a full length record to come later in 2025, fans are invited to jump on the Ali Whitton train before it leaves the station.

The song arrives at a pivotal moment in Ali’s life. Being made redundant from his day-job, he sees this as an opportunity to give music his full attention without distraction. The track captures the raw, internal battle between doubt and devotion exploring themes of perseverance, self-doubt, and the undeniable pull of creativity. 'Give It Up Now' is sure to resonate with those who have ever questioned their own path, it marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter with a full length record out later this year.

Ali Whitton is proving that music isn’t just a career or a passion—it’s an undeniable part of who he is.

