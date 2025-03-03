New Zealand’s Best Set To Shine At The 2025 Jennian Homes Track & Field Championships

The pinnacle of New Zealand’s athletics season is set to light up Dunedin’s Caledonian Ground from March 6-9, as the 2025 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track & Field Championships brings together the nation’s finest athletes in a four-day showcase of track and field.

With over 700 athletes from across the country, the event will see Olympians, Paralympic champions, Commonwealth Games medallists, and rising stars battle for national titles. The Championships mark the final of the summer circuit, offering athletes the perfect stage to cap off their domestic campaigns in style.

Friday’s finals session will feature a star-studded lineup, with some of the country’s biggest names in action.

Olympic silver medallist Maddi Wesche will headline the Women’s Shot Put final, looking to extend her dominance after a breakthrough performance in Paris. World U20 Champion Ethan Olivier will return to home soil in the Men’s Triple Jump final. National record-holder Tori Moorby (née Peeters) takes center stage in the Women’s Javelin final, aiming to secure another title. Commonwealth Games champion Connor Bell will bring fireworks to the Men’s Discus final.

A thrilling afternoon on the track will see the 800m finals, 3000m steeplechase finals, 4x100m relays, and the U20 5000m finals cap off the day.

Saturday afternoon is the pinnacle of the Championships, with an electric lineup of events featuring New Zealand’s biggest athletics stars.

Olympic high jump champion and Halberg Sportsman of the Year Hamish Kerr will make his highly anticipated return, looking to dominate on home soil. Paralympic 200m T47 champion Anna Grimaldi will take to the track in Senior Women’s 100m heats (final subject to progression). A massive shot put showdown between Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill will be one of the event’s headline acts, as two of the world’s best face off for national glory.

Oceania's fastest woman, Zoe Hobbs, will return to defend her 100m title, while Tiaan Whelpton leads the charge in the Men's 100m final. The Women's Pole Vault will see Eliza McCartney and Olivia McTaggart battle it out for the national crown in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Lex Revell Lewis will continue his quest to break the New Zealand 400m record, while middle-distance star Sam Tanner takes on the 1500m heats. Lauren Bruce will aim to dominate in the Women's Hammer Throw final, rounding out an action-packed program.

Sunday afternoon will see Sam Tanner go head to head with young record breaker Sam Ruthe over the men’s 1050m finals.

How to Watch

Where: Caledonian Ground, Dunedin

When: Thursday, March 6 – Sunday, March 9

Tickets: Available now – secure yours today

Watch Live: Friday & Saturday afternoon sessions will be streamed on the Athletics NZ YouTube Channel. As well as the 1500ms on Sunday.

Final program and confirmed athlete entries are not currently available. This will be shared in due course.

