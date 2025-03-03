Taranaki Hosts The CT CIVIL NZ Offroad Racing Championship This Saturday At Midhirst

Midhirst, Taranaki – The countdown is on for the CT Civil New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship 2025, and this Saturday, March 8, the Midhirst race track will come alive with the country’s fastest and most skilled offroad drivers competing for national glory! Featuring some of the best in the sport, including multiple national champions, this highly anticipated event promises to deliver an action-packed day of fierce competition.

This Saturday is set to be a standout day in the world of offroad racing as the track is set to host over 50 top drivers from across New Zealand. With national titles on the line and a field of elite drivers, fans are in for a thrilling showdown.

“The excitement surrounding this event is huge! With reigning national champions and top contenders from all over the country in action, Midhirst is the place to be this Saturday. It’s going to be a fast-paced, high-intensity race day!” says event organiser Jess Fairclough. “Bring your family, pack a picnic, and get ready to witness history as New Zealand’s best offroad racers take to the track.”

Local Heroes and National Champions Battle It Out

The Midhirst event will showcase a blend of talented local racers and national champions. The Taranaki drivers are bringing their A-game, including:

Lance Fox (U70) , currently 3rd in Ultra4 (U), aiming for a podium finish.

, currently 3rd in Ultra4 (U), aiming for a podium finish. Brendon Old (333) , two-time ProBuggy (3) Champion, a fierce competitor in his class.

, two-time ProBuggy (3) Champion, a fierce competitor in his class. Chris Trundle (881) , a seasoned pro always a threat for a top spot.

, a seasoned pro always a threat for a top spot. Indy Rice (J11) , currently 2nd in KiwiTruck (J), looking to clinch the top spot.

, currently 2nd in KiwiTruck (J), looking to clinch the top spot. Jared Nagle (368) , a top contender after finishing 2nd in ProBuggy (3) after round 1.

, a top contender after finishing 2nd in ProBuggy (3) after round 1. Jack Rice (1NZ), the current New Zealand Junior Champion, leading KiwiModified (M) after round 1 and hungry for victory.

But the local talent isn’t just about Taranaki. The event is also attracting national heavyweights, including:

Tony McCall (157) , a 12-time PRO1 National Champion, and one of the most decorated drivers in New Zealand offroad racing history.

, a 12-time PRO1 National Champion, and one of the most decorated drivers in New Zealand offroad racing history. Nick Hall (861) , three-time PROTRUCK Champion, a formidable competitor from Counties Manukau.

, three-time PROTRUCK Champion, a formidable competitor from Counties Manukau. Carl Ruiterman (S22) , current and three-time ULTRA4TURBO Champion, aiming to defend his title.

, current and three-time ULTRA4TURBO Champion, aiming to defend his title. Peter Gordon (457) , leading Raptor (4) after round 1 and eyeing a top finish.

, leading Raptor (4) after round 1 and eyeing a top finish. Christian Alden (567) , a rising star from Waikato, eager to make a mark.

, a rising star from Waikato, eager to make a mark. Lachlan McWatt (M31) , sitting 2nd in KiwiModified (M), hungry for a win.

, sitting 2nd in KiwiModified (M), hungry for a win. Daynom Templeman (193) , leading Pro1 (1) points after round 1, a driver with his sights set firmly on the top.

, leading Pro1 (1) points after round 1, a driver with his sights set firmly on the top. Neil Coutts (U32/NZ2), the reigning Ultra4 (U) Champion, holding onto his class lead and poised for another strong result.

An Action-Packed Day of Racing

The Midhirst race track will test the skills of every competitor with its challenging combination of high-speed straights, hairpin corners, and a massive jump. The 1.2km track is designed for thrilling racing, with ample opportunities for position battles and daring overtakes.

Each class will race five laps per heat and four races per class, ensuring non-stop excitement throughout the day. The action starts at 10 am, and with the competition as fierce as ever, you won’t want to miss a moment.

Event Details:

Location : Midhirst, Taranaki (Signposted from Stratford and Inglewood)

: Midhirst, Taranaki (Signposted from Stratford and Inglewood) Date : Saturday, March 8, 2025

: Saturday, March 8, 2025 Racing Starts : 10 am

: 10 am Entry Fee : $10 per carload (Cash only; no EFTPOS available)

: $10 per carload (Cash only; no EFTPOS available) Food & Drink : Coffee and food available all day

: Coffee and food available all day Spectator Viewing: Plenty of areas to watch the action up close

With national championship titles on the line, fans will be treated to a full day of top-tier racing. The best offroad racers from across New Zealand are set to go head-to-head for the prestigious CT Civil New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship and national titles in a thrilling showdown.

Don't miss out on this high-speed event – be there THIS SATURDAY, March 8, 2025, to catch all the action live at Midhirst!

Entered to Date:

The full list of competitors across all classes is available, featuring national champions, regional favourites, and newcomers all vying for glory. The grid is stacked, and every race is set to be a spectacle!

Get ready for a day of fast-paced action, intense rivalries, and jaw-dropping offroad racing!

